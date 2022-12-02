Forward Vaea Fifita has not played for Scarlets since a red card for a reckless ruck clearout in October's 16-10 defeat against Cardiff

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Scarlets Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg Date: Sunday, 4 December Kick-off: 11:30 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 4 December, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand.

Internationals Vaea Fifita and Sam Costelow return as Scarlets make six changes for Sunday's United Rugby Championship game against Lions.

Tonga forward Fifita has missed four games because of suspension and international duty.

Costelow, who came on for Wales against New Zealand and Argentina in November, replaces Dan Jones at outside-half.

There are also returns for forwards Kemsley Mathias, Taylor Davies, WillGriff John and Blade Thomson.

Scrum-half Dane Blacker also returns from Wales duty as back-up to Gareth Davies on the Scarlets bench, alongside Sione Kalamafoni, who makes way for Thomson in the back row.

Mathias, Taylor Davies and John make up an entirely new front row from last weekend's 36-19 defeat at Stormers, while 21-year-old Costelow is the only change among the backs.

Lions welcome back Springbok flanker Jaco Kriel from a lengthy injury in a back row which will see Darrien Landsberg make his URC debut.

Scarlets are one place off the foot of the 16-team URC table with just one win and six defeats from eight games this season. Lions are seventh, having won four games from seven.

Dwayne Peel: "There are some things from the weekend we were and weren't happy with so we will shake things up a bit.

"Vaea Fifita coming back is big, Sam Costelow and Dane Blacker have joined us as well. Neither have played much rugby recently and they were keen to come out here and play and they have looked good the last few days. It is good to get them back in the group.

"The Lions' pack has played well in recent games, they have big men who pose different problems. They want to play territory and put pressure on you.

"It is going to be a big challenge, not a lot of our players have played at Ellis Park so we are looking forward to it. We also know we have to be bold, if you are not bold out here then it is a tough place to come."

Lions: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba; Sti Sithole, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Jaco Kriel, Darrien Landsberg, Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruan Venter, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Gianni Lombard, Zander du Plessis.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Taylor Davies, WillGriff John, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita, Aaron Shingler, Dan Davis, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Sione Kalamafoni, Tomás Lezana, Dane Blacker, Rhys Patchell, Steff Evans.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron & Christopher Allison (SARU)

TMO: Frank Murphy (IRFU)