Flanker Thomas Young crossed twice and forced a penalty try in Cardiff's historic win against Sharks

United Rugby Championship: Bulls v Cardiff Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 4 December, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Teenager Cameron Winnett will make only his third start for Cardiff as injuries force a back-three shuffle to face Bulls on Saturday.

Winnett, 19, plays at full-back with Ben Thomas switching to centre in place of Max Llewellyn, who damaged an ankle in Cardiff's 35-0 win against Sharks.

Aled Summerhill replaces injured wing Theo Cabango.

Centre Mason Grady, hooker Kristian Dacey and lock Seb Davies also return to Cardiff's starting XV.

After Thomas Young's impressive double-try performance in last weekend's historic win in Durban the back-row remains unchanged.

Wing Jason Harries will make his 50th appearance for the club while scrum-half Lloyd Williams will move to within one game of 250 for the region.

Back row Shane Lewis-Hughes has joined up with squad and is immediately drafted onto the bench alongside hooker Kirby Myhill and outside back Harri Millard, who is set for his first competitive appearance of the season.

Millard and scrum-half Ellis Bevan are the only two backs on Cardiff's bench as they opt for six forwards against the South African side.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said: "We were really pleased with our performance and result last week against the Sharks, but this week presents an even greater challenge.

"The Bulls are a formidable side, arguably the most physical of the South African outfits, they had a good win against the Ospreys.

"We can take some confidence and momentum into the game but we are under no illusions of how big a challenge we face and we have to bring that same level of performance and intensity we saw last week."

The Bulls make 10 changes from the side that beat Ospreys 43-26 last weekend and are boosted by the return of five Springboks.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, who scored from the wing for South Africa in last weekend's 27-13 victory over England at Twickenham, will start at full-back.

Wing Canan Moodie, outside-centre Cornal Hendricks, fly-half Johan Goosen and flanker Marco van Staden are also back from international duty.

Bulls are third in the URC standings with six wins from eight matches, while Cardiff are sixth with five wins from eight.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse; David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Canan Moodie; Johan Goosen, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje (capt), Marco van Staden, Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Janko Swanepoel, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Lionel Mapoe.

Cardiff Rugby: Cameron Winnett; Jason Harries, Mason Grady, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, James Botham.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Ratti, Ellis Bevan, Harri Millard.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Cwengile Jadezweni & Griffin Colby (SARU)

TMO: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)