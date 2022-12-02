Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales recalled Bradley Roberts for their November Tests after original choice Dewi Lake was ruled out by injury

United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Dragons Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 4 December, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand.

Hooker Bradley Roberts returns from Wales duty to start for Dragons at Stormers in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Head coach Dai Flanagan has made seven starting changes with lock Matthew Screech, who has returned on loan from Cardiff, coming into the line-up.

At blind-side flanker Huw Taylor is back for the visitors.

Also coming in are Rhodri Williams at scrum-half with Max Clark at centre and Jordan Williams on the wing.

Flanagan also recalls back row Harri Keddie, fly-half Will Reed and centre Aneurin Owen to the bench.

Dragons hope to bounce back from last weekend's 33-25 defeat at Lions.

Stormers make eight changes from their 36-19 victory against Scarlets for their first-ever URC match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, including the return of Springboks Marvin Orie, Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and captain Salmaan Moerat.

Former Dragons prop Brok Harris is on the Stormers' bench.

The South African side are fourth in the URC, having won five of their seven matches, while the Dragons are 11th with three wins from eight.

Flanagan said: "We are most certainly going up a level against the Stormers.

"Their squad is very strong. They had a lot of development players in the side against the Scarlets, but it didn't change the way they play.

"They have a DNA and they challenged the Scarlets a lot; they have line speed in defence and play a bit more with their back line than then opposition we faced last week.

"We are preparing for the very best Stormers team, and we have to be ready."

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies; Tristan Leyds, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Kwenzo Blose, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Marvin Orie, Nama Xaba, Willie Engelbrecht, Hacjivah Dayimani.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Connor Evans, Deon Fourie, Paul de Wet, Kade Wolhuter, Mnombo Zwelendaba.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; Sio Tomkinson, Steff Hughes, Max Clark, Jordan Williams; JJ Hanrahan, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Sean Lonsdale, Huw Taylor, Aaron Wainwright, Ross Moriarty (capt)

Replacements: James Benjamin, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Harri Keddie, Ben Fry, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Aneurin Owen

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron & Christopher Allison (SARU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)