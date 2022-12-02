Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ronan O'Gara is set to sign a contract extension with Top 14 side La Rochelle

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara has asked the Rugby Football Union not to consider him as a possible successor to Eddie Jones as England head coach.

Jones' contract expires after next year's World Cup, but the RFU is currently reviewing England's disappointing autumn campaign.

Former Ireland fly-half O'Gara says he has been contacted by the RFU.

"I asked the RFU to remove me from any putative list of head coach options," O'Gara told the Irish Examiner. external-link

"La Rochelle are keen for me to stay and I am extremely happy to do so."

The 45-year-old won the Champions Cup with the French side last season and has guided them to another final and a Top 14 final during his three years in charge.

O'Gara is happy at La Rochelle and said "contracts are being prepared" to extend his stay.

He said: "I had contact from the RFU. It's England. If you get offered a gig like that - and I wasn't, to be accurate - then you have to give it due consideration until such time as someone else gets the job or you officially eliminate yourself from the race.

"That was done in a very amicable conversation this week. No hard feelings, we may meet again.

"Events may dictate otherwise, but the sense is that the RFU will be making their moves after the Six Nations, and there was no good reason to delay my own situation in La Rochelle and mess our president, Vincent Merling, around."

Jones, who was appointed in November 2015, will know by the middle of next week if he is going to be sacked by the RFU, with his position under increasing pressure.

Despite a series victory in Australia, 2022 has been an underwhelming year for the Australian and his team, with just five wins in 13 matches.

O'Gara said: "I don't believe I was at the top of their list anyway and when you are as happy personally and professionally as I am in La Rochelle, it would take something quite remarkable to change course from remaining here for another few seasons.

"But you have to listen to. I have no sense of Eddie Jones' position, but my sense is that the RFU are well positioned either way - Scott Robertson is available and Steve Borthwick is on their doorstep."