Jimmy O'Brien makes a break on his Ireland debut against South Africa in Dublin

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds

Leinster's versatile back Jimmy O'Brien says the start to his Ireland career in the Autumn Nations Series was like a "whirlwind".

Injuries to two players saw the 25-year-old go from missing out on the matchday squad to making an impressive debut as a replacement in the win.

O'Brien went on to start in the victories over Fiji and Australia.

"Getting that first cap was such a surprise and the biggest moment for me - it was a special autumn," he said.

O'Brien was set to play for Ireland A on the night before the Springboks game in Dublin but an injury to Robbie Henshaw saw him move up to the matchday squad.

And after 26 minutes he came on as a replacement for injured centre Stuart McCloskey to help Ireland to a 19-16 win over the world champions on his debut.

Farrell praise

O'Brien illustrated his versatility by starting at full-back against Fiji then on the wing against Australia, while Irish head coach Andy Farrell said he has "all the hallmarks of a great, composed international player".

"The first week, getting a late call-up and then coming on early - it was like a whirlwind," O'Brien told the Ulster Rugby Show.

"I didn't think I was going to play every game but I was just delighted to get caps."

O'Brien believes the stiff competition for places at Leinster is a big factor in so many of their players featuring for Ireland.

Leinster lost in the final of the Champions Cup and URC semi-finals last season but they have made an excellent start to the current campaign.

Jimmy O'Brien on the attack in Leinster's win over Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in September

They sit eight points clear at the top of the URC after winning all eight games and are now preparing for Saturday's inter-provincial meeting with second-placed Ulster before starting their bid for a fifth European title.

"There are always players ahead of you and behind you - to get a spot in the Leinster team is hard," said O'Brien.

"The coaching here is great and it definitely prepares you well. Playing with a lot of lads in the Ireland set-up does help.

"It drives you on - that's what's good about the squad, there are so many good players that you know you always have to be on it.

"Winning trophies is driving us on this year as last season ended pretty poorly. We got to a final and a semi-final - they were big losses and they still hurt a lot in the squad.

"Ulster are so good and it's such a tough game every time we play them so it will set us up perfectly for Europe."

You can see the full interview with Jimmy O'Brien on the Ulster Rugby Show at 22:00 GMT on Thursday on BBC2 NI and BBC iPlayer.