Wales' regional players who are out of contract at the end of the season have been left in limbo

Head coaches of the Welsh regions have sympathised with out of contract players and staff.

A fresh financial deal is yet to be reached between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Wales' four regional sides.

It means there has been a freeze on player recruitment, with new deals on hold and teams not knowing budgets.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months, with the WRU urging players to "stick with them" as it attempts to find a sustainable solution.

Wales lock Will Rowlands is among the players who his team Dragons says is uncertain of his future next season, although WRU performance director Nigel Walker has disputed his contract situation.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said more than 40% of his squad, as well as some coaches and staff, will be out of contract next summer.

"Players are starting to get concerned because if they don't get a new contract wherever they are, then they have to look elsewhere. But that gets harder the longer that's left," he said.

The former Wasps head coach warned that a "Wasps or Worcester situation in Wales" is unwanted, where both English Premiership clubs suffered financial collapse.

"We have to do everything we can to make rugby sustainable and, I think, that's why it's taking so long to sort out this situation," added Young.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel echoed his comments, saying of the situation: "It doesn't help, definitely not, for staff and players alike.

"A large number of our boys are out of contract, a large number of staff out of contract, so it's obviously going to be lingering in the back of their mind.

"All we can do as a group here is stay tight and be as honest and frank as we can around what we know."