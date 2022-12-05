Close menu

Eddie Jones sacked by England after review into poor run of form

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments600

Eddie Jones
Jones won his first 17 Tests in charge of England

England have sacked Eddie Jones, leaving the team without a head coach nine months before the Rugby World Cup.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis.

Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

Jones' sacking follows a review into England's disappointing autumn campaign, which saw one win from four matches.

"I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team's performance in the future," said the Australian.

"Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers."

England's best-performing men's coaches (Test win percentage)
Eddie Jones (2016-2022)73%
Jack Rowell (1994-1997)72%
Geoff Cooke (1988-1994)71%
Sir Clive Woodward (1997-2004)71%
Mike Davis (1979-1982)63%
Stuart Lancaster (2012-2015)61%

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney praised Jones' "huge contribution" to English rugby.

"He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches," said Sweeney.

"I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.

"He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward."

The RFU said it "will now conclude the long-term work it has been undertaking on coach succession planning" with a full-time appointment "set to be announced in the near future".

Borthwick among the contenders to take over

While the RFU initially hoped an English coach would succeed Jones, chief executive Bill Sweeney said earlier this month that another overseas coach is a possibility.external-link

However, former Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara - head coach of French side La Rochelle - ruled himself out of the running, while Warren Gatland, who has led the British and Irish Lions on their past three tours, returned to Wales on Monday.

Leicester's Steve Borthwick, who served as England forwards coach under Jones between 2016 and 2019, is the leading domestic contender, with Sale's Alex Sanderson an outside option.

Jones took charge of England after a pool-stage exit from their home World Cup in 2015, and the team won his first 17 matches in charge.

View more on twitter

That run included a Grand Slam in his first Six Nations campaign, a successful title defence and a first series whitewash of the Wallabies in Australia.

However, his hopes of leading England to a second World Cup have been dashed by a poor run of form.

England won only one match - a comfortable victory over Japan - from four Tests in the autumn and were booed by some fans after their final defeat by South Africa.

The RFU began a review a day later, saying results "were not where we expect them to be".

However, Jones leaves his England post with a better Test win percentage - 73% - than any of his predecessors.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

606 comments

  • Comment posted by Cat Dad, today at 11:38

    OK so Jones as been sacked - can true rugby supporters show a bit of respect and humility by cutting out the 'glad he's gone, 'good riddance' etc comments. That's not what the rugby family is about - otherwise you are following the wrong sport. Let's just get behind his replacement and the team in the future.

    • Reply posted by Matt77, today at 11:40

      Matt77 replied:
      Great comment 👏

  • Comment posted by Village Cricketer, today at 11:33

    RFU using Eddie as a scapegoat. It has been asleep at the wheel for too long...

    • Reply posted by BillB, today at 11:37

      BillB replied:
      Have they ever been awake?

  • Comment posted by herewegoagain, today at 11:36

    Well, it was coming but I will thank him for getting us further then any other coach the last 7 years however he's definitely felt like he was just winging it in his last 2 years.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is going on guys. We sack a coach who so much experience at this level and who has reached two World Cup finals just when the World Cup is happening next year. Who are we going to replace him with who has that sort of experience

  • Comment posted by Rowley Birkin QC, today at 11:34

    2 Years too late.

    • Reply posted by donald, today at 11:37

      donald replied:
      O flower a scatland 🎶

  • Comment posted by ashes sledger, today at 11:36

    Get McCullum in

    • Reply posted by Paynes, today at 11:41

      Paynes replied:
      We wouldn't have settled for the draw against New Zealand under McCulllum. Get Ben Stokes in as well.

  • Comment posted by G Smith, today at 11:39

    Seeing Shaun Edwards not working for England is soul destroying .... what a miss

    • Reply posted by Sheuniongal, today at 11:40

      Sheuniongal replied:
      Massive own goal

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 11:35

    It still remains a mystery how Jones has lasted this long....!!

    Boring negative rugby - awful to watch most of the time.

    And not successful.

    • Reply posted by James Longmuir, today at 11:40

      James Longmuir replied:
      winning the last series in oz? that's not successful?

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 11:35

    And we've dodged the Gatland bullet! Good stuff.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is going on guys. We sack a coach who so much experience at this level and who has reached two World Cup finals just when the World Cup is happening next year

  • Comment posted by sportsutd, today at 11:35

    whoever the choose lets hope they take a leaf out of the Stokes/McCullum book bring in the players with no fear & let them off the leash we want to win but sport is supposed to be entertaining

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is going on guys. We sack a coach who so much experience at this level and who has reached two World Cup finals just when the World Cup is happening next year. Who are we going to replace him with who has that sort of experience. Is Borthwick any good

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 11:37

    I like EJ but it just wasn’t working any more. Wish him well.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We have just won a test series in Australia and drew with New Zealand. What more do you want

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 11:35

    Only 9 months before World Cup, because incompetent ERFU delayed what was clearly chaos, for several years.

    • Reply posted by Spoot, today at 11:43

      Spoot replied:
      Not ERFU - it's THE RFU.

  • Comment posted by Baldpatch33, today at 11:33

    Christmas has come early for me. Awful since 2019 WC semi final

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shaun Edwards or Shaun Edwards to become the next coach of England

  • Comment posted by home, today at 11:36

    Thanks Eddie for the memories, but it's time to refresh/reset England.

  • Comment posted by beprecise, today at 11:33

    Two years late, but not too late …….

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We should have got Andy Farrell when we had the chance

  • Comment posted by crazy jalfrazi, today at 11:35

    Thank you Eddie.
    But we need to move forward now.

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 11:33

    Finally.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And replace him with who

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 11:35

    Will be sad to see him get slated on here (no doubt). Other than the last year and a bit, he did very well and got us playing some great rugby. Looks like Borthwick is coming in which is a great appointment. Exciting times ahead

    • Reply posted by Marlow Nick, today at 11:43

      Marlow Nick replied:
      What have you been watching? He's been toxic for the last 3+ years. Results have been awful. Style of play turgid and one dimensional. Player management atrocious. Zero ability to develop new players and a well balanced squad able to handle the inevitable injuries.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:34

    And about time. He ran out of ideas years ago

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 11:35

    Why did this takes so long………………… Money ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is it too tight to mention or for nothing

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 11:35

    Shame for Eddie, but this change is long overdue.

    Let’s build something capable of winning RWC 2023. Exiting times ahead

    • Reply posted by Colin, today at 11:45

      Colin replied:
      Hope it's not exiting!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport