Lillicrap will continue playing for Gloucester-Hartpury in the Allianz Premier 15s despite stepping away from Test rugby

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap has retired from the international game a month after the Rugby World Cup.

The 35-year-old back rower made her debut against Ireland in 2016 and has made 51 international appearances.

A talismanic leader, Lillicrap captained Wales since November 2019.

She was also a driving force in establishing professional contracts for the Wales women's side and was one of the first to be awarded a full-time deal in January 2021.

"It's been a hard decision because the red jersey means so much to me, but physically it certainly feels the right time," said Lillicrap.

"We all put so much into the last year getting ready for Rugby World Cup and I'm grateful to have had the chance to fulfil my dream as a full-time athlete for the last 10 months.

"I'm well aware that rugby careers don't last forever and I would never want to give the jersey any less than 100%.

"It feels the right time to make this decision and step back as an international player ahead of a new Rugby World Cup cycle."

Lillicrap had to be patient before winning her first Wales cap, having been around the squad for four years before finally getting her chance in the 2016 Six Nations.

Three years on she was appointed captain, an honour she said "was never lost on me".

The armband inspired Lillicrap as she produced some of her greatest performances in a Wales shirt, but she shone during some of the darkest days in Welsh women's rugby.

The side endured a two-year losing streak, with a conveyor belt of coaches coming and going amid public outcry for the Welsh Rugby Union to do more to support the team.

As Lillicrap hangs up her international boots, the women's programme has never been in a better place, with Wales competing at the recent Rugby World Cup with a squad made up entirely of professional players.

Lillicrap's international career has been a rollercoaster, but she says the highs by far outweigh the lows.

"Every single match, even the tough losses, mean so much to us as players," she said.

"I've cherished every moment in a red jersey and I feel proud to have contributed towards the future and to be leaving the programme in a better place for the next players to come through.

"Our wins this year are definitely amongst my career highlights - winning away to Ireland and in front of a record crowd against Scotland, along with the double-header against the Barbarians at Principality Stadium in 2019."

Last month's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand was Lillicrap's international swansong.

It proved a tough tournament for her on and off the pitch. Lillicrap had to cope with the death of her grandfather early in the campaign, while she had to transition to a new role as an impact replacement, with Hannah Jones emerging as Wales' skipper of the future.

But she says the six weeks down under "will live long in the memory".

"As a squad we showed we are capable of competing with the best teams in the world which is a huge step forward in our journey," Lillicrap added.

"I'm very excited for the future of the programme and I look forward to giving back to it in some way."

Lillicrap will continue playing for club side Gloucester-Hartpury in the Allianz Premier 15s.

Siwan Lillicrap leads Wales out against hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham led the tributes to Lillicrap's contribution to women's rugby.

"Siwan certainly leaves the playing programme on a high note. She has played a huge part in the development of our programme and has ensured the future of the game is in safe hands," he said.

"On top of her undoubted playing ability, Siwan has excellent leadership skills and her commitment to the jersey is second to none.

"She inspires the next generation and I'm sure we will work together again in the future."

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips added: "Siwan has been a great servant to Welsh rugby as a player and captain.

"She has led the side remarkably on and off the pitch in what has been a period of huge change for women's rugby in Wales.

"On a personal level, I found Siwan to be a fantastic advocate for her fellow players during our transition towards professionalism last year."