Exeter beat Bath in their most recent Premiership Cup fixture to keep their unbeaten record in the tournament

Two additional fixtures have been added to this season's Premiership Rugby Cup to allow "fair" qualification for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Bristol will play Sale and London Irish will face Bath, so that all teams have played four matches in the group stage.

Exeter will receive a points allocation from the game they should have played against Worcester.

The matches will take place on dates that are still to be confirmed by Premiership Rugby.

The decision was voted on by all clubs, a statement said

The top team from each of the three pools in the group stage, along with the best second-placed team, will qualify for the semi-finals which are due to take place in February.

As it stands the result of Pool 1 is still undecided with second-placed Exeter and leaders Gloucester also due to play their outstanding tie on Sunday, to help decide who finishes in first.

Bristol and Bath, who have lost two and three matches apiece so far, can not qualify for the semi-finals.

Sale are already top of Pool 2 and have secured their spot in the last four, despite playing one fewer match than Leicester and Newcastle in their group.

Unbeaten London Irish could still overtake Northampton, who currently top Pool 3.