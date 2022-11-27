Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales' only victory of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series came against Argentina

Under pressure head coach Wayne Pivac should lead Wales through the 2023 World Cup says former lock Ian Gough.

With only three victories in 12 games this year and first home defeats against Italy and Georgia, Pivac's role remains under intense scrutiny.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips confirmed a review will be conducted after a disappointing 2022.

"I think he should last until the World Cup and judge him on that," Gough told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"Going into that South African tour the heat was absolutely on the coaching set up.

"But they pulled it off, they should have had two wins and the series, and that rejuvenated thoughts.

"However the big loss to New Zealand and a hugely depressing loss to Georgia has put the pressure right back on him."

After a first defeat to Georgia in their third autumn Test, Pivac was in desperate need of a response from his players against Australia.

With half an hour to play Wales were well on their way to what would have been a fourth straight win over the Wallabies for the first time ever.

However Wales let a 34-13 lead slip, as Australia scored a flurry of late tries to win 39-34 at the Principality Stadium.

"I thought the boys were superb on the weekend," said Gough.

"I thought the performance was a remarkable change from what we've seen, in the way we attacked, the likes of Jac Morgan and the way they responded was fantastic.

"It hinged on the yellow card to Justin Tipuric, the house of cards fell down after that, and everything imploded.

"I felt devastated after it, depressed, we were doing so well but the yellow cards just pulled the rug from under us.

"Without them we would have won comfortable and Pivac would have been blowing trumpets."

A Gatland return the only alternative

Wayne Pivac (left) and Warren Gatland talking after Wales' Autumn Nations win against Argentina earlier this month

If Pivac was to be relieved of his duties before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Gough believes there is only one viable alternative.

Former head coach Warren Gatland would be the leading contender to take over Wales if the WRU decide to move on from Wayne Pivac.

Gatland left Wales in 2019 after 12 years in charge in which the side won four Six Nations titles and reached two World Cup semi-finals.

Gough, who won 64 caps for Wales, says a set up on Gatland and Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy, who was part of Gatland's 2021 British and Irish Lions backroom staff, would be the only solution.

"If they were going to change then a Gatland-Tandy duo would be the only coaches that I could see as a short term fix going into the World Cup," Gough said.

"He has his finger on the pulse and he knows what it takes for Welsh teams to win so he would be the only person I'd have faith in to take over.

"But in my personal option Pivac should see it out."