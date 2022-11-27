Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

May Campbell has scored 10 tries for Saracens this season across league and cup

Champions Saracens moved to the top of the early Premier 15s table with their second bonus-point win out of two.

In Sunday's 32-10 victory over Wasps, Saracens scored three converted first-half tries plus further scores from Georgia Evans and May Campbell after the break, the latter getting her 10th try of the season in all competitions.

Liz Crake scored Wasps' only try as they continued their losing start.

Elsewhere on Sunday, there were wins for Sale Sharks and Harlequins.

In a 24-17 victory, Sale were forced to come from behind at Worcester Warriors, having trailed 17-3 at half-time.

Tries from Jessica Taylor-Roberts and Vicky Irwin brought them level, before Alycia Washington went over in the corner against her former club.

Harlequins recorded their first win of the season, with a last-minute try from Izzy Mayhew - making her 50th appearance for the club - sealing a 24-15 victory over Loughborough Lightning.

In Saturday's Premier 15s fixtures, Exeter Chiefs scored 15 tries - including a hat-trick for Maisy Allen - in a 95-0 thrashing of Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, while Gloucester-Hartpury won 36-5 at home to Bristol Bears.