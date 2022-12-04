Close menu

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac replaced by Warren Gatland

Wayne Pivac and Warren Gatland
Wayne Pivac (left) won 13 of his 34 Tests in charge of Wales before being succeeded by his predecessor, Warren Gatland (right)

Wayne Pivac has left his position as Wales head coach and will be replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland.

Gatland will take charge of next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, and potentially the 2027 tournament.

The decision follows a Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) review into a dismal autumn campaign, which included a first loss to Georgia.

Former Scarlets coach Pivac took over from fellow New Zealander Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

But during the 60-year-old's final year in charge, Wales only won three out of 12 games.

Gatland is Wales' most successful and longest-serving coach, having won three Grand Slams during his 12-year reign. He also guided Wales to the semi-finals of the 2011 and 2019 World Cups.

In his final season, Wales reached the top of World Rugby's rankings having recorded a 14-match unbeaten run.

Gatland departs Super Rugby side the Chiefs to return to Wales before Christmas.

Pivac's three-year tenure saw Wales slip to ninth in the rankings, having won 13 games, lost 20 and drawn one.

2022 was a particularly disappointing year in which Wales suffered home defeats to Italy in the Six Nations and Georgia last month.

His highlights include a 2021 Six Nations title and a first a Test victory on South African soil in the summer.

Warren Gatland (centre), Alun Wyn Jones and George North
Warren Gatland (centre) took Wales to three World Cups, they finished fourth in the most recent in 2019

Gatland said he was "very much looking forward to returning", with his immediate priorities the Six Nations and World Cup.

"This is an opportunity to achieve something with a talented group of players in a country so passionate about rugby," he said.

"A country which made my family and I so welcome, when we first arrived 15 years ago, and all the time we were there.

"There is little time for sentiment, professional sport is all about preparation, values and results.

"There will be new challenges as there always is with a change in head coach, but for me the environment, the players and their families will always come first.

"We must prepare to the best of our ability in the time available. We will value and respect each other, we will work hard and, if we get this right together, performances and results will follow."

Pivac said he was "extremely sad" to stand down after what he called a "speedy review process" of the autumn campaign.

"Unfortunately, the results or performances this year were not all as we hoped. As a group we all take responsibility for that, but me in particular as head coach," said Pivac.

"We have played some really good rugby at times, but needed to do that more consistently. However, I know that there is a strong foundation for the squad to progress to great things in the future.

"I would like to thank the players, coaches, management and the WRU for their commitment, support and hard work in my time as head coach and to all the people in Wales for making me feel at home here over the past eight years."

The WRU's chief executive officer Steve Phillips said it had been a difficult decision to make, with Wales kicking off their World Cup campaign in just 10 months.

"This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport, but the review process has reached its conclusion and we have acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team," he said.

"Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be.

"We thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years."

WRU community director Geraint John, CEO Steve Phillips and Performance Director Nigel Walker
L-R: WRU Community Director Geraint John, CEO Steve Phillips and Performance Director Nigel Walker

Phillips added they are bringing back "one of the very best coaches" in Gatland and they are "extremely excited" about this latest chapter.

"We were sorry to see him go when he left and we are delighted that he has agreed to return," added Phillips.

"He will undoubtedly be able to make an immediate impact, just as he did when he joined us for the first time in 2008.

"But it has also been important to both parties to ensure we get absolute maximum gain out of the return of such an experienced and highly regarded individual.

"It is for this reason that we are particularly pleased to have been able to secure Warren's services for the next few years with the ability to go to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

"This appointment is no quick fix, nor sticking plaster, it is part of our long term planning for the game in Wales."

Comments

Join the conversation

375 comments

  • Comment posted by ironcamel, today at 12:26

    Sort out the rot in the WRU, that's the bigger issue than the head coach.

    • Reply posted by The Truth, today at 12:34

      The Truth replied:
      Hopefully this won't deflect attention from the bigger problem and remove the ex teachers etc from the WRU board and replace them with the right people.

  • Comment posted by Alice2262, today at 12:35

    Wales & England performing poorly at International level

    The professional domestic game in both countries in a mess

    Its not just the coaches that need to go but those mismanaging the game

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why get rid of the coach when we all know it is the structure of Welsh rugby that needs a complete overhaul. How is any coach going to win games when he does not have the tools to work with. Work on the grassroots as they need to produce more quality players and sort out the regions as they need another club so you have more players to choose from. This is the only way Wales as a team will improve

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:25

    With a bit of luck Eddie Jones will follow Pivac.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Pivac to replace Jones

  • Comment posted by Imo, today at 12:25

    Only makes sense if he can chose his coaching team and also links it to a root and branch review of the structure of Welsh rugby where most of the problems lie.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:44

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wales to win the Six Nations by sorting out the coaching team. Why did Wayne Pivac not think of that

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 12:35

    Loved Gatland when he was here, the best coach & setup Wales ever had, but i cannot help but feel unless he sacks everyone at the WRU we're not going anywhere.
    Impossible job for anyone.

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 13:07

      daiboy replied:
      And gets rid of the old players and plays the youngsters

  • Comment posted by Roy G Biv, today at 12:35

    Without a root and branch overhaul of the game in Wales, we're no further forward. The 'professional' game in Wales (underpinning the national team) remains the province of four badly underperforming clubs based south of the M4, while the rest of the game withers on the vine. No coach can build lasting success with the structure we've got.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why get rid of the coach when we all know it is the structure of Welsh rugby that needs a complete overhaul. How is any coach going to win games when he does not have the tools to work with. Work on the grassroots as they need to produce more quality players and sort out the regions as they need another club so you have more players to choose from. This is the only way Wales as a team will improve

  • Comment posted by nutter for rugby, today at 12:26

    Well done now get EDWARDS

    • Reply posted by Nona Macres, today at 12:30

      Nona Macres replied:
      He's signed until 2027 with France. Good luck paying the FFR compensation to terminate contract.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:27

    Gatland now needs to ditch Humphreys and Jones.

    • Reply posted by Taff, today at 12:32

      Taff replied:
      and get steve tandy and adam jones

  • Comment posted by Eman Yalpisd, today at 12:32

    I'm sure Gatland will give the Players more belief and make Wales a tougher side to play against - since he's left Wales have developed a soft underbelly.

    The game has moved on in the last 3 years, no longer do you win test matches with 16/18/20 points so Gats will need to adapt his philosophy accordingly and take the handbrake off

    Goot luck Warren, we're all behind you ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by enoughisenough, today at 12:56

      enoughisenough replied:
      part of reason we didnt score loads of tries was becasue teams would rather concede penalties. as a result of pressure by wales.

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 12:28

    Surprised it's a long-term appointment tbh. Thought it would just be a rescue mission until the World Cup is over

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why get rid of the coach when we all know it is the structure of Welsh rugby that needs a complete overhaul. How is any coach going to win games when he does not have the tools to work with. Work on the grassroots as they need to produce more quality players and sort out the regions as they need another club so you have more players to choose from. This is the only way Wales as a team will improve

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 12:33

    All well and good signing Gatland but whilst he might bring a morale boost to the squad, the key to Gatland's success was having Edwards as his defence coach. Even then it is not going to solve the long term issues in welsh rugby and WRU are just papering over the cracks hoping this will divert attention from their own incompetence.

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 12:57

      Mike replied:
      My view precisely!!

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 12:34

    This appointment makes Wales a MUCH more dangerous opponent.. Warren Gatland is a winner!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah but his style of rugby is not good to watch. Well at least he will get results in the short term. But what about the long term as this appointment is just papering over the cracks

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 12:32

    Just waiting for them to play Eminem Guess Who's Back when Gatland walks into his second media press conference as Wales Head Coach

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:38

      flibb replied:
      More like Dusty Springfield's "Windmills of Your Mind"!

  • Comment posted by JRU, today at 12:28

    Whether Gatland can restore some credibility to the National team is uncertain. What is certain is that Pivac's position was untenable - way out of his depth and hung several players out to dry in public. Good riddance.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 12:36

    Thats one down and one to go!

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:36

    It is about time, Gatland has his work cutout though

  • Comment posted by bentyger, today at 12:32

    In Gats we trust.

  • Comment posted by Apodicticus, today at 12:27

    Correct decision and well done to the WRU for having the courage to do so. Take note RFU - adios Edddie Jones??

    • Reply posted by phil, today at 12:28

      phil replied:
      and bring in who

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:25

    No brainer. His record was shockingly awful

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He won a Six Nations tite😆

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 13:19

    As an Englishman with a soft spot for Welsh rugby going back to the days of Edwards, Bennett, JJ and JPR Williams, I hope that bringing Warren Gatland back as coach, will help to turn their fortunes around.

