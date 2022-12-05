Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac has left his position as Wales head coach and will be replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland.

Gatland will take charge of next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, and potentially the 2027 tournament.

The decision follows a Welsh Rugby Union review into a dismal autumn campaign, which included a first loss to Georgia.

Former Scarlets coach Pivac took over from fellow New Zealander Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

But during the 60-year-old's final year in charge, Wales only won three out of 12 games.

Pivac was appointed Gatland's successor during a year in which Wales had won the Grand Slam, been ranked number one in the world and finished fourth in the global tournament in Japan.

They have since slipped to ninth, having won 13 games, lost 20 and drawn one during Pivac's three-year tenure.

2022 was a particularly disappointing year in which Wales suffered home defeats to Italy in the Six Nations and Georgia last month.

Pivac's highlights include a 2021 Six Nations title and a first a Test victory on South African soil in the summer.

More to follow.