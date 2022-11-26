Close menu

England 13-27 South Africa: Hosts well beaten despite Thomas du Toit red card

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

From the section Rugby Union

Kurt-Lee Arendse
Kurt-Lee Arendse has seven tries from seven Tests in 2022
Autumn Nations Series
England (3) 13
Tries: Slade Cons: Farrell Pens: Farrell 2
South Africa (14) 27
Tries: Arendse, Etzebeth Cons: De Klerk Pens: De Klerk 3 Drop-goals: Willemse 2

An error-strewn and under-powered England were comfortably seen off by South Africa at Twickenham to end the hosts' autumn in deflating style.

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse raced in for a long-range score that helped his side to a healthy lead after a cagey first half.

The visitors turned the screw with Eben Etzebeth ploughing over to make it 24-6 after 51 minutes.

Replacement prop Thomas du Toit's red card for a high shot on Luke Cowan-Dickie briefly offered England hope.

But Henry Slade's try was all they could muster against the 14 men as time ticked down and hope of another extraordinary comeback to match last week's draw with New Zealand ebbed away.

England end the autumn with only one win - a comfortable victory over Japan - to show from four matches.

After a disappointing Six Nations campaign and a narrow summer series win over Australia, there is no sign of England bridging the gap to the world's best teams, never mind overtaking them.

Springboks prove a class above

Thomas Du Toit
England could not use Thomas du Toit's red card on the hour as a turning point

South Africa, unable to field Leicester's Jasper Wiese and Harlequins' Andre Esterhuizen - among others - because of their club commitments and the scheduling of the game outside World Rugby's window for Test rugby, were at an immediate disadvantage in terms of personnel.

Their line-up also lacked a specialist goal-kicker, but it was England who looked more jittery off the tee early on.

Owen Farrell two missed shots at goal, from well within the England captain's range, to keep the score at 3-3 after the first quarter.

There were flashes of ambition in England's play - Farrell's tip-on pass almost freed Manu Tuilagi round a rush defence, and a neat pass inside almost put full-back Freddie Steward into a hole - but South Africa gradually wrestled their way into the ascendance.

Siya Kolisi was held up over the line after a smart trick-play at the front of the line-out before fly-half Damian Willemse potted a drop-goal to put the visitors 6-3 in front.

The try that had been coming arrived two minutes later. Willemse fielded an over-cooked kick and evaded Steward's chase, before feeding Willie le Roux, who in turn shipped the ball on to Arendse.

The 26-year-old former Sevens specialist only made his Test debut in July, but has been one of the finds of the year.

He showed his finishing ability once again as he swerved outside Smith, leaving the England fly-half rooted to the Twickenham turf, before diving over for his seventh try in seven Tests.

England complained that Steward had been impeded by Arendse as he hunted Willemse, but Gardner waved away their complaints and the score stood.

Another De Klerk penalty just before half-time sent England down the tunnel with an 11-point deficit to make up.

Willemse's smart drop-goal two minutes after the restart put the Springboks two converted scores clear at 17-3 and England well and truly in the mire.

Last weekend, England dug themselves out of deeper mess, reeling in the All Blacks from 25-6 adrift with 10 minutes left.

This time, there was no such escape. England partly sabotaged themselves. Second row Jonny Hill yanked De Klerk by the collar, causing a penalty deep in his own half to be reversed.

Tom Curry was then shown yellow for infringing at the ruck on the next play. But the Springboks also showed an iron grip that New Zealand lacked.

Etzebeth burrowed over beneath the posts a couple of minutes after Curry's exit to the sin-bin to heap the points and pressure on England.

England's attempt to replicate South Africa's bomb squad - Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart - arrived off the bench at half-time, but proved no match for the visitors' version.

De Klerk landed a long-range kick after a scrum penalty to push the lead out to 27-6.

Replacement Du Toit's red card for a reckless, nasty shoulder to Cowan-Dickie's head offered England a glimmer with 20 minutes left and roused the crowd.

But England's inaccuracy snuffed it out. Two line-outs within five metres of the South Africa line went astray. Malcolm Marx clamped over an unguarded breakdown deep in his own half. And, Slade's 72nd-minute score apart, a despairing England's attempts to run from deep floundered.

Many of the crowd had already headed to the exits before the final whistle. Plenty of those that remained gave voice to their dissatisfaction on the final whistle.

Player of the match - Kurt-Lee Arendse

Kurt-Lee Arendse
The Springbok wing made more metres than any other player (118) as well as making two clean breaks and beating three tacklers in an electric performance

England: Steward; Freeman, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Coles, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Ribbans, Simmonds, Youngs, Slade, Nowell.

South Africa: Le Roux; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi; Willemse, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Orie, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Roos.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Du Toit, Van Staden, Smith, Hendrikse, Libbok, Moodie

Comments

Join the conversation

402 comments

  • Comment posted by chrisl, today at 19:36

    Well beaten. EJ out of date, has to stop playing players out of position plus those past sell by date. Just looked clueless

    • Reply posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 19:47

      jonjonnyjon replied:
      Get ready for Eddie to tell us it’s about World Cup cycles and we are on track. It’s been a poor autumn - We’ve gone backwards and I’m tired of Eddie’s blah blah.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:33

    Time to go Jones, the team is going backwards

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 19:47

      AndrewG replied:
      Not EJ’s fault, …can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear!

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 19:36

    Totally outclassed in every single department. England have regressed significantly since the last World Cup semi, which should have been a springboard to success. Instead they now play like a bunch of strangers and make more mistakes than kids on a Saturday morning. Taxi for Eddie methinks. What has he been doing with these lads?

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 19:45

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Aussie sabotage. I can't think of anything else.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 19:33

    Awful performance awful selection, played 9 good mins of rugby this autumn Jones has to go

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 20:03

      carol brown replied:
      It was embarrassing. Our scrum was getting pumped, even after Mako left and when they were down to 14.
      I said before the game, that as long as they try, take risks and keep it respectable than that would be acceptable.
      They did none of those things.

  • Comment posted by Bristol Dave, today at 19:36

    Nothing to say more than most on this site have been saying for at least 2 years , time for change over to you RFU , time to grow a pair

    • Reply posted by Keith Too, today at 19:50

      Keith Too replied:
      Time to replace the RFU….gutless

  • Comment posted by DC, today at 19:37

    England were schooled, even vs 14.

    Goodbye Edward and take your non-dimensional thinking with you.

  • Comment posted by getreal, today at 19:34

    Shame England can only score a try when the opposition have a man sent off. Clueless.

    • Reply posted by Waynes World, today at 19:36

      Waynes World replied:
      And when Faf is sitting on the floor injured

  • Comment posted by Boo boo bear, today at 19:38

    South Africa - tough & ruthless
    England - rough & toothless

    Another lacklustre display. Something needs to change. Too ill disciplined, too one dimensional, too dull.

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 19:53

      Graham replied:
      I wonder what needs to change... oh the coach

  • Comment posted by Give it to the winger, today at 19:35

    England outplayed in every department. Well beaten. We can look forward to being 4th or 5th in the 6N . The only other thing to look forward to is:- IN THE NAME OF GOD EDDIE GO!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Jon B, today at 19:37

      Jon B replied:
      you think we would beat Italy playing like that?

  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 19:38

    It has got to be the end for Eddie. We are clearly not progressing as a squad. There is still time for a change before the World Cup next year. The 6 Nations is going to be very tough and the World Cup is going to be miserable unless something changes….

    • Reply posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 19:58

      nochiponmyshoulder replied:
      that s 2 national managers that the respective bodies do not have the gonads to remove from their posts

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:34

    Poor from England and excellent from South Africa.

    Hopefully we won't see Johnny Hill in an England shirt again, two many brain dead penalties.

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 20:06

      JH replied:
      Unless he is picked by a manager with no brain cells

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 19:34

    South Africa at the end of a long season, missing some big name players, and down to 14 for last 20 mins still looked a class apart compared to us. Please can we drop the facade that we are an improving side who are anywhere near to competing for the World Cup

  • Comment posted by gerik, today at 19:35

    I declare myself the winner!
    I was offered a ticket for this and I refused it.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 19:35

    Fatties versus toned athletes. Guess what? Athletes win!!

    • Reply posted by galted, today at 19:47

      galted replied:
      I think most SA forwards would take massive offence at being called toned athletes.

  • Comment posted by bionic boy, today at 19:38

    For christ sake - Eddie stand down. Lets have a new set up. Totally clueless.

    • Reply posted by Rob Down South, today at 20:07

      Rob Down South replied:
      Don’t use my God’s name as a swear word. What if I saidMo effing hammed. I’d get arrested

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 19:36

    Well done SA. Well above the level England need to be. We are not even close. As it stands one of four Ire, SA, NZ, FR in with a shout of the world cup.

    • Reply posted by StormersFan, today at 19:38

      StormersFan replied:
      Alas they are all in the same side of the draw

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 19:34

    What did we learn this series? We are sh.t.... Battered last week for 70 mins and to be fair pulverised by SA..

    • Reply posted by what a world we live in, today at 19:46

      what a world we live in replied:
      Not to mention Argentina

  • Comment posted by smackcy, today at 19:33

    Eddie just go…. For the love of god just go

    • Reply posted by EnglishSummer, today at 19:39

      EnglishSummer replied:
      Unfortunately changing coach won’t make much different - we simply don’t have the players coming through anymore :(.

  • Comment posted by 4QLabour, today at 19:34

    Eddie's thug rugby shown up again.

    Get rid of him and the pound shop security guards we call forwards and start playing 21st century rugby

    • Reply posted by rugbyfan, today at 19:56

      rugbyfan replied:
      we needed some thug rugby today! beaten up by the biggest thugs in world rugby

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 19:34

    The score isn't much to look at, it's been a thrashing. Miracles don't strike twice.

