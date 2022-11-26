Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Series England (3) 13 Tries: Slade Cons: Farrell Pens: Farrell 2 South Africa (14) 27 Tries: Arendse, Etzebeth Cons: De Klerk Pens: De Klerk 3 Drop-goals: Willemse 2

An error-strewn and under-powered England were comfortably seen off by South Africa at Twickenham to end the hosts' autumn in deflating style.

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse raced in for a long-range score that helped his side to a healthy lead after a cagey first half.

The visitors turned the screw with Eben Etzebeth ploughing over to make it 24-6 after 51 minutes.

Replacement prop Thomas du Toit's red card for a high shot on Luke Cowan-Dickie briefly offered England hope.

But Henry Slade's try was all they could muster against the 14 men as time ticked down and hope of another extraordinary comeback to match last week's draw with New Zealand ebbed away.

England end the autumn with only one win - a comfortable victory over Japan - to show from four matches.

