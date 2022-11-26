Close menu

England 13-27 South Africa: Hosts well beaten despite Thomas du Toit red card

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments184

Autumn Nations Series
England (3) 13
Tries: Slade Cons: Farrell Pens: Farrell 2
South Africa (14) 27
Tries: Arendse, Etzebeth Cons: De Klerk Pens: De Klerk 3 Drop-goals: Willemse 2

An error-strewn and under-powered England were comfortably seen off by South Africa at Twickenham to end the hosts' autumn in deflating style.

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse raced in for a long-range score that helped his side to a healthy lead after a cagey first half.

The visitors turned the screw with Eben Etzebeth ploughing over to make it 24-6 after 51 minutes.

Replacement prop Thomas du Toit's red card for a high shot on Luke Cowan-Dickie briefly offered England hope.

But Henry Slade's try was all they could muster against the 14 men as time ticked down and hope of another extraordinary comeback to match last week's draw with New Zealand ebbed away.

England end the autumn with only one win - a comfortable victory over Japan - to show from four matches.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

187 comments

  • Comment posted by chrisl, today at 19:36

    Well beaten. EJ out of date, has to stop playing players out of position plus those past sell by date. Just looked clueless

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:33

    Time to go Jones, the team is going backwards

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 19:36

    Totally outclassed in every single department. England have regressed significantly since the last World Cup semi, which should have been a springboard to success. Instead they now play like a bunch of strangers and make more mistakes than kids on a Saturday morning. Taxi for Eddie methinks. What has he been doing with these lads?

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 19:45

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Aussie sabotage. I can't think of anything else.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 19:33

    Awful performance awful selection, played 9 good mins of rugby this autumn Jones has to go

  • Comment posted by getreal, today at 19:34

    Shame England can only score a try when the opposition have a man sent off. Clueless.

    • Reply posted by Waynes World, today at 19:36

      Waynes World replied:
      And when Faf is sitting on the floor injured

  • Comment posted by Bristol Dave, today at 19:36

    Nothing to say more than most on this site have been saying for at least 2 years , time for change over to you RFU , time to grow a pair

  • Comment posted by DC, today at 19:37

    England were schooled, even vs 14.

    Goodbye Edward and take your non-dimensional thinking with you.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 19:35

    I will use the same words to describe the England soccer team's performance.... WHAT AN ABSOLUTE PILE OF POOO!

  • Comment posted by Give it to the winger, today at 19:35

    England outplayed in every department. Well beaten. We can look forward to being 4th or 5th in the 6N . The only other thing to look forward to is:- IN THE NAME OF GOD EDDIE GO!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Jon B, today at 19:37

      Jon B replied:
      you think we would beat Italy playing like that?

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 19:35

    Fatties versus toned athletes. Guess what? Athletes win!!

  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 19:38

    It has got to be the end for Eddie. We are clearly not progressing as a squad. There is still time for a change before the World Cup next year. The 6 Nations is going to be very tough and the World Cup is going to be miserable unless something changes….

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 19:34

    South Africa at the end of a long season, missing some big name players, and down to 14 for last 20 mins still looked a class apart compared to us. Please can we drop the facade that we are an improving side who are anywhere near to competing for the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Boo boo bear, today at 19:38

    South Africa - tough & ruthless
    England - rough & toothless

    Another lacklustre display. Something needs to change. Too ill disciplined, too one dimensional, too dull.

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 19:36

    Well done SA. Well above the level England need to be. We are not even close. As it stands one of four Ire, SA, NZ, FR in with a shout of the world cup.

    • Reply posted by StormersFan, today at 19:38

      StormersFan replied:
      Alas they are all in the same side of the draw

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 19:34

    What did we learn this series? We are sh.t.... Battered last week for 70 mins and to be fair pulverised by SA..

    • Reply posted by what a world we live in, today at 19:46

      what a world we live in replied:
      Not to mention Argentina

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:34

    Poor from England and excellent from South Africa.

    Hopefully we won't see Johnny Hill in an England shirt again, two many brain dead penalties.

  • Comment posted by bionic boy, today at 19:38

    For christ sake - Eddie stand down. Lets have a new set up. Totally clueless.

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 19:34

    The score isn't much to look at, it's been a thrashing. Miracles don't strike twice.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 19:34

    England poor...just very poor!

    Well done to South Africa dominant forward performance & blistering pace from their backs...a deserved win!

  • Comment posted by gerik, today at 19:35

    I declare myself the winner!
    I was offered a ticket for this and I refused it.

