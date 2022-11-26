Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Cheetahs forward Aidon Davis injured his arm early in pre-season and has only just got back to full fitness

Premiership Rugby Cup Pool A Exeter: (20) 25 Tries: Tuima, Davis 2 Cons: Jenkins 2 Pens: Jenkins 2 Bath: (10) 22 Tries: Richards, Harris, Carr-Smith Cons: Francis 2 Pen: Francis

South African forward Aidon Davis marked his Exeter debut with two tries as they beat Bath 25-22 in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Rus Tuima powered over after 18 minutes before summer signing Davis put Exeter 20-3 up after 36 minutes.

Ewan Richards went over for Bath right on half-time and Sam Harris made it 20-17 shortly after the interval.

Davis got a second after 61 minutes before Tom Carr-Smith's try seven minutes from time made it close.

The win moves Exeter up to second in their pool on nine points, while Bath's losing bonus point is their first in the competition and keeps them bottom.

Exeter face pool leaders Gloucester next week in their third Premiership Rugby Cup match.

Exeter: Cordero; Feyi-Waboso, Wimbush, Wyatt, Relton; I Jenkins, Cairns; Kenny, Innard, Iosefa-Scott, Bell, Bailey, Tuima, Davis, Fisilau.

Replacements: Norey, Southworth, Johnson, Teague, Grondona, O James, Cornish, F Nowell.

Bath: Harris; Goss, Wright, Francis, Atkins; Worboys, Carr-Smith; Stanley, Doughty, Verden, Attwood, Richards, Tonks, Staddon, White.

Replacements: Stewart, Cordwell, Griffin, Etete, W Spencer, Lock, Venter, Merigan.

Sin-bin: White (58).

Referee: Harry Walbaum