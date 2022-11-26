Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
|Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia
|Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with Josh Adams promoted from the bench as his replacement.
Halfpenny, 33, had been recalled to Wales' starting XV for their final game in a turbulent Autumn Series.
But there was late disruption for Wayne Pivac's Wales team as Halfpenny suffered a back spasm in the warm-up.
That meant a start for Cardiff's Adams, with Sam Costelow added to the bench.