Close menu

Doddie Weir: Former Scotland lock dies at 52 after battle with motor neurone disease

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments341

Doddie was diagnosed with MND in June 2017 and raised millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation

Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Weir, capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, went on to raise millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation following his diagnosis in 2016.

The lock was given an OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, to MND research and to the Borders community.

He is survived by his wife Kathy and sons Hamish, Angus and Ben.

"Doddie was an inspirational force of nature," wrote Kathy.

"We are lucky to have shared our lives with him and we cherish all those memories: his love and warmth, his support and advice, his quick wit, and his terrible jokes. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

"MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

"Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

Born in Edinburgh, Weir played for Stewart's Melville and Melrose, where he won six championships, before turning out for Newcastle and Border Reivers in the professional era.

His first Scotland cap came against Argentina in November 1990.

A lineout specialist, he scored four international tries across his career, including two against New Zealand in a quarter-final loss at the 1995 World Cup.

Once famously described as being "on the charge like a mad giraffe" by commentator Bill McLaren, he was selected for the British and Irish Lions in 1997 but his tour of South Africa was ended prematurely by injury.

Earlier this month, he appeared at Murrayfield with the match ball before Scotland kicked off against New Zealand, receiving a rapturous welcome from the capacity crowd.

It mirrored the emotional on-pitch appearance he made with his three sons against the same opponents in autumn 2017.

Weir was honoured with the Helen Rollason Award at the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Princess Anne presents Doddie Weir with the Helen Rollason Award
View more on twitter

Comments

Join the conversation

341 comments

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 17:41

    RIP Doddie,

    Heaven has gained a mad giraffe.

    Legend........

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 17:54

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Can’t top this comment! Bravo!
      Love and thoughts to his amazing family.
      Keep up with efforts to beat this disease. So many heroes are part of that story.

  • Comment posted by DickythePig, today at 17:45

    Noooooo. Goodnight gentle giant. This Englishman has a tear in his eye. Rugby rivalries put to one side, Doddy was true great of the game, on and off the pitch. Rest easy big man. God’s 1st XV just got a wee bit better.

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 17:51

      Zaphod replied:
      Well said Dicky

  • Comment posted by Watch, today at 17:41

    A giant and a gentle man. What a hero, never to be forgotten.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 17:40

    Dreadful to hear the news about Doddie Weir. What an inspirational man and what a legacy he leads behind. Thoughts are with the family.

  • Comment posted by Erse, today at 17:40

    RIP Doddie, legend beyond the game of rugby.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 17:40

    RIP to a very great man x

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 17:50

      Zaphod replied:
      Indeed. Sad loss.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:43

    We knew it was coming but that does not make it less sad. That man did not have an evil bone in his body. Few people in life are universally admired and loved but the mad giraffe was one. We will miss you.

  • Comment posted by Juliana, today at 17:41

    Great man on and off the pitch

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 17:40

    Rip Big man… a true giant in every way and a massive loss to humanity.

  • Comment posted by Denis, today at 17:44

    Terrible news. Doddie was such an inspiration and lived with this awful disease with great dignity and determination to find a way towards a cure. His personality was his greatest attribute and his name will live long in the memory. RIP Doddie. 💔

  • Comment posted by Light Finger, today at 17:40

    Sad sad news!

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 17:43

    Puts any rugby results into perspective.

    Gone for a chat with Bill McLaren.
    Diolch Doddie

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 17:45

    So sad, great bloke and a great ambassador for both the game and for this awful disease.

  • Comment posted by Captain Fatburg, today at 17:43

    RIP Doddie..........you were a gentleman and a credit to sport.......you were from a generation of people who will never be replaced again.

  • Comment posted by GordonKS, today at 17:40

    Terribly sad

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 17:52

      Zaphod replied:
      Only 52. Not right,,,:-( RIP big lad.

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 17:41

    Sad news, not just a great player but a bravely fought that horrible disease.

  • Comment posted by madscot, today at 17:42

    Can’t say how saddened I am by this news. A gentleman, an inspiration and a true hero. Rest in peace big man.

  • Comment posted by Bluesky, today at 17:42

    Great shame for a great man. Thoughts with family and friends.

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 17:41

    A great player, a better person.

    A sad loss for all.

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 18:00

      Zaphod replied:
      Indeed, but just hope that he is buried/cremated in that Suit. Worst Tartan ever !
      RIP Doddie.

  • Comment posted by Huw, today at 17:41

    RIP Doddie. A legend and such a great man who has battled so bravely against this cruel disease.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC