Benetton 24-17 Edinburgh: Italians earn victory with 14 men
|United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Edinburgh
|Benetton: (10) 24
|Tries: Watson, Negri, Cannone, Smith Cons: Albornoz, Umaga
|Edinburgh: (3) 17
|Tries: Immelman 2 Pens: Savala Cons: Savala 2
Edinburgh suffered defeat away to Benetton despite the Italians playing with 14 men for 70 minutes.
The hosts lost Matteo Minozzi to an early red card for a reckless collision with Wes Goosen, but led 10-3 at the interval thanks to tries from Marcus Watson and Sebastian Negri.
Edinburgh full-back Henry Immelman twice levelled the game with second-half scores but depleted Benetton found the decisive try on 67 minutes as Rhyno Smith added to Niccolo Cannone's try.
Line-ups
Benetton: R Smith; M Watson, I Brex, M Zanon, M Minozzi; T Albornoz, D Duvenage; N Tetaz, G Lucchesi, S Ferrari, N Cannone, F Ruzza, S Negri, M Zuliani, L Cannone.
Replacements: G Nicotera, I Nemer, T Pasquali, S Scrafton, G Pettinelli, A Garbisi, J Umaga, T Menoncello.
Edinburgh: H Immelman; D Hoyland, M Currie, J Lang, W Goosen; C Savala, H Pyrgos; B Venter, S McInally, A Williams, M Sykes, J Hodgson, M Haining, L Crosbie, B Muncaster.
Replacements: P Harrison, J Jack, L Atalifo, G Young, C Boyle, B Vellacott, J van der Walt, C Dean.