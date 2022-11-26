Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Immelman scored two tries for Edinburgh in Italy, but 14-man Benetton prevailed

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Edinburgh Benetton: (10) 24 Tries: Watson, Negri, Cannone, Smith Cons: Albornoz, Umaga Edinburgh: (3) 17 Tries: Immelman 2 Pens: Savala Cons: Savala 2

Edinburgh suffered defeat away to Benetton despite the Italians playing with 14 men for 70 minutes.

The hosts lost Matteo Minozzi to an early red card for a reckless collision with Wes Goosen, but led 10-3 at the interval thanks to tries from Marcus Watson and Sebastian Negri.

Edinburgh full-back Henry Immelman twice levelled the game with second-half scores but depleted Benetton found the decisive try on 67 minutes as Rhyno Smith added to Niccolo Cannone's try.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Benetton: R Smith; M Watson, I Brex, M Zanon, M Minozzi; T Albornoz, D Duvenage; N Tetaz, G Lucchesi, S Ferrari, N Cannone, F Ruzza, S Negri, M Zuliani, L Cannone.

Replacements: G Nicotera, I Nemer, T Pasquali, S Scrafton, G Pettinelli, A Garbisi, J Umaga, T Menoncello.

Edinburgh: H Immelman; D Hoyland, M Currie, J Lang, W Goosen; C Savala, H Pyrgos; B Venter, S McInally, A Williams, M Sykes, J Hodgson, M Haining, L Crosbie, B Muncaster.

Replacements: P Harrison, J Jack, L Atalifo, G Young, C Boyle, B Vellacott, J van der Walt, C Dean.