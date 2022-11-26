Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster have won all eight games in the URC this season and lead Ulster by eight points

United Rugby Championship - Leinster v Glasgow Leinster (21) 40 Tries: Kearney, Russell 3, Milne, McKee Cons: R Byrne 4, H Byrne Glasgow (0) 5 Try: Cancelliere

Unbeaten Leinster extended their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship with a convincing bonus-point win over Glasgow in Dublin.

Leinster scored 21 unanswered points in the first half, with winger Rob Russell crossing the try line on two occasions after Dave Kearney's opener.

Sebastian Cancelliere scored for Glasgow after the break before Russell completed his hat-trick.

Michael Milne and John McKee added further scores to cap Leinster's win.

It was the Warriors' first match against the Irish side since their calamitous 76-14 URC quarter-final defeat back in June.

Glasgow put up a sterner fight this time, but ill-discipline and a squad depleted by injuries and players being rested on return from international duty made this a tough test.

Despite Leo Cullen's side missing a number of their front-line internationals following Ireland's autumn series, the hosts had enough firepower and depth on the bench to secure a comfortable bonus point win.

Leinster also welcomed back fit-again Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher, who returned for his first game since September.

Leinster get off to flying start

Leinster got off to the ideal start through Kearney, who was assisted by a superb 20-yard bounce-pass from full-back Jamie Osbourne.

The home side's early momentum continued with a powerful surge and deft touchline offload from centre Charlie Ngatai, allowing winger Russell to cross for his first try of the evening.

Luke McGrath's sniping blindside run and incisive pass allowed Rob Russell to add to his tally minutes later.

Glasgow grew into the game in terms of both territory and possession, but failed to capitalise on any meaningful spells of possession.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen will have been disappointed with his side's ill-discipline giving Glasgow a chance to get back into the game. However, unforced errors from the visitors let Leinster off the hook on a number of occasions.

Glasgow started the second half with intent, Gregor Brown crashing over from a rolling maul only to have it ruled out for obstruction following a TMO review.

However, the visitors scored minutes later with winger Cancelliere doing well to collect the ball at his feet and cross for their only try of the night.

Leinster quickly put the game out of reach with a try from replacement prop Milne, who crashed over from close range to reward a period of Leinster pressure, before Russel bagged his hat-trick after Chris Cosgrave's skilful assist.

Replacement hooker McKee added the icing to the cake with a 79th-minute try after collecting a chip-kick as Leinster warmed up for next week's match against Ulster in satisfactory fashion.

Leinster: Jamie Osborne; Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Charlie Ngatai, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, Ronan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakh Abdaladze, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Cormac Foley, Harry Byrne, Chris Cosgrave

Glasgow: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Rufus McLean; Tom Jordan, George Horne; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Murphy Walker; Sintu Manjezi, Alex Samuel; Gregor Brown, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, JP du Preez, Lewis Bean, Euan Ferrie, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson.