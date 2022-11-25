Gloucester-Hartpury fly-half Lizzie Goulden (centre) joined No Tackle hosts Millie Wood and Enya Lackie in the studio for the latest podcast episode

Gloucester-Hartpury fly-half Lizzie Goulden appears on the latest episode of the No Tackle podcast, looking ahead to the team's first home match of the Premier 15s season against local rivals Bristol.

No Tackle is a brand new weekly podcast from BBC Radio Gloucestershire featuring all you need to know about women's rugby in the county, as well as exclusive interviews, match analysis and insight from players at Gloucester-Hartpury.

