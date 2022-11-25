Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The survey is aimed at all women over 18 who play rugby at any level in any of the home nations

The governing bodies of rugby union in Wales, England, Ireland and Scotland have launched a new study into pelvic floor function in female players.

The research aims to provide understanding about Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) and the impact of rugby on pelvic floor function.

The study will be the first to compare general SUI to rugby-specific SUI.

It will also examine the impact of rugby-specific SUI on rugby participation.

Stress incontinence is when pressure on your bladder from physical movement or activity causes a leak of urine.

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) women's head physio Jo Perkins said: "Understanding more about Stress Urinary Incontinence and the types of activities that can contribute towards this will help us to inform clinical practice and policies to better support players throughout the UK and Ireland."

The survey, conducted in partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University, is open to all women over theage of 18 who play rugby at any level in the home nations.