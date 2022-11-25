Jamie George will win his 72nd cap when England play South Africa

Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand says hooker Jamie George.

England trailed 25-6 going into the final 10 minutes against the All Blacks last weekend, but crossed three times to salvage an unlikely 25-25 draw in front of a raucous crowd.

"The atmosphere at the end of that game was unbelievable, some of the best atmosphere I have played rugby in," said George on Rugby Union Weekly.

"We on the field need to give people things to shout about.

"We want to be able to do that for 80 minutes against South Africa and get Twickenham bouncing again."

George, who will be making his first start of the autumn when England face the Springboks on Saturday, says victory against the world champions would be the perfect way to end a patchy campaign that has also featured a defeat by Argentina and a win over Japan.

England's late surge denied the All Blacks revenge in the teams' first meeting since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final

"It's a must-win because we are frustrated with how we went last weekend," he said.

"There are some positives with the ways we played and the way we came back and the character we showed but… for both sides it's a really important game."

Coach Eddie Jones has challenged England to "light up" Twickenham with their play and wing Jonny May says the side are gradually developing the ability to switch styles in a bid to find a way to win.

"I think we have got more clarity in what we are trying to be and what we are, from this time last year," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We are trying to be an adaptable team, a smart team, a team that still has all the traditional aspects of English rugby, but can play in slightly different ways.

"There are so many variables. You need to be a team that understands the story and the theme of a game and can adapt to weather, referees, injuries, television match officials and then take your chances in the game.

"That is what we are trying to achieve and it is difficult. We talk about the top eight, 10 teams in the world being very close together and I think the team that can break out of that pack will be an all-round package."

South Africa come to Twickenham on the back of a resounding nine-try victory over Italy, but came up just short against Ireland and France, the world's top-ranked teams, earlier in the autumn.

Centre Lukhanyo Am is one of a number of high-profile Springbok absentees as the World Player of the Year nominee recovers from knee surgery.

He believes that his own side have fallen the wrong side of some small margins so far this month.

"I think it will be capitalising on big moments," he told Rugby Union Weekly when asked what could be the decisive factor against England.

"When you are facing quality sides you need to be on top of your game and at times we lack big moments. It is crucial. Those opportunities come and go, it is a game of margins, converting or scoring a crucial try can be the game decider, whether you win or lose.

"Those moments are very important."