England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George

From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George
Jamie George will win his 72nd cap when England play South Africa
Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand says hooker Jamie George.

England trailed 25-6 going into the final 10 minutes against the All Blacks last weekend, but crossed three times to salvage an unlikely 25-25 draw in front of a raucous crowd.

"The atmosphere at the end of that game was unbelievable, some of the best atmosphere I have played rugby in," said George on Rugby Union Weekly.

"We on the field need to give people things to shout about.

"We want to be able to do that for 80 minutes against South Africa and get Twickenham bouncing again."

George, who will be making his first start of the autumn when England face the Springboks on Saturday, says victory against the world champions would be the perfect way to end a patchy campaign that has also featured a defeat by Argentina and a win over Japan.

Owen Farrell celebrates Will Stuart's try against New Zealand
England's late surge denied the All Blacks revenge in the teams' first meeting since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final

"It's a must-win because we are frustrated with how we went last weekend," he said.

"There are some positives with the ways we played and the way we came back and the character we showed but… for both sides it's a really important game."

Coach Eddie Jones has challenged England to "light up" Twickenham with their play and wing Jonny May says the side are gradually developing the ability to switch styles in a bid to find a way to win.

"I think we have got more clarity in what we are trying to be and what we are, from this time last year," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We are trying to be an adaptable team, a smart team, a team that still has all the traditional aspects of English rugby, but can play in slightly different ways.

"There are so many variables. You need to be a team that understands the story and the theme of a game and can adapt to weather, referees, injuries, television match officials and then take your chances in the game.

"That is what we are trying to achieve and it is difficult. We talk about the top eight, 10 teams in the world being very close together and I think the team that can break out of that pack will be an all-round package."

South Africa come to Twickenham on the back of a resounding nine-try victory over Italy, but came up just short against Ireland and France, the world's top-ranked teams, earlier in the autumn.

Centre Lukhanyo Am is one of a number of high-profile Springbok absentees as the World Player of the Year nominee recovers from knee surgery.

He believes that his own side have fallen the wrong side of some small margins so far this month.

"I think it will be capitalising on big moments," he told Rugby Union Weekly when asked what could be the decisive factor against England.

"When you are facing quality sides you need to be on top of your game and at times we lack big moments. It is crucial. Those opportunities come and go, it is a game of margins, converting or scoring a crucial try can be the game decider, whether you win or lose.

"Those moments are very important."

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Cupcake, today at 14:08

    I can't fault the crowd being quiet when so many attacks are butchered by giving away daft penalties. After a while of that it's understandable to think that no England attack will come to anything.

    That first try last week restored belief and optimism. If England can provide that earlier tomorrow then the crowd will be with them.

  • Comment posted by wills, today at 14:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Robbwot, today at 14:01

    Relief: Proper game on after a week of watching paint Dry [Football]

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 13:57

    Just remember of you are struggling in your job, that's Smith is a professional and gets paid for ducking tackles and kicking off target all game, hope for all.

  • Comment posted by Gordo55, today at 13:54

    Too many corprorate parties who probably don't even know there is a match taking place. Money doesn't always bring bounciness! But hooker shaped like weebles might bounce

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 14:07

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Blimey it's been that way since the 80s... nothing new

  • Comment posted by Ryan PW, today at 13:52

    If south Africa had their A team they would start as favourites but given its a half A and half B team England should fancy their chances

  • Comment posted by dzwztcfo, today at 13:52

    The crowd take their lead from the team on the pitch - dull play - dull crowd.
    The intuitive play in young players is squeezed out of them by unimaginative coaching.
    With England we only see exciting play when they need to throw caution to the wind a la New Zealand final 10 minutes, or they are playing a weaker team that can be bullied a la Japan.
    Change your coach and adopt a new approach, now!

    • Reply posted by Brightwell Boy, today at 14:02

      Brightwell Boy replied:
      Or 14 men!!

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 13:51

    Recreate the style and spirit, withBilly V?

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 13:59

      The Academy replied:
      That would work better if it wasn't referring to the NZ match which Vunipola was on the pitch for.

  • Comment posted by ToBeOK, today at 13:48

    In any line of work it is tough to do and change at the same time. They are different specialisms. But the very best sports people and sporting teams manage it. To learn, you have to be willing to make mistakes along the way. Perhaps this is where England are at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Dangerous, today at 13:46

    Price tickets that are affordable for the rugby masses then over ridiculous quantities of corporate tickets.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 14:07

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Tickets are mainly available via clubs... join one

  • Comment posted by No, today at 13:46

    Then play rugby not hoofball!

  • Comment posted by Stantheman, today at 13:45

    We should beat South Africa as they are not able to put out their strongest team, although are we putting out strongest team - according to Eddie we are but there are a few stars not being considered.

  • Comment posted by Mr D, today at 13:36

    Play rugby then...:)

  • Comment posted by Jukebox89, today at 13:36

    Saying something along the lines of 'just play like you did in the last 20 minutes against the All Blacks then!' is just naive and pointless.
    England came back against NZ because they saw what was happening in front of them- something that can take even the best teams 60/70 mins to do! SA will be different. For once, lets forget about EJ, selection, playing style and get behind the boys!!!

  • Comment posted by ian crichton, today at 13:36

    ill give you something to shout about Jamie. This year England have lost to Argentina, Scotland, Ireland, France, Australia and the Ba Ba's. Having only beaten Wales (23-19), Italy, Japan and Australia (who are fairly poor right now) on the back of coming 4th in 6 nations last year it is surely long past time to replace Mr Jones and get some kind of coherent strategy in place

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 13:52

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Zzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by NumberEight, today at 13:35

    Get rid of the old Saracens mafia and bring in some young blood first!

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 13:34

    If we can get rid of Eddie that would get Twickenham going. This England side is so dull to watch.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 13:33

    Some way to go then as the scrum is iffy and the driving maul is as poor as I can remember. Added to that the tactics of kick first aren't likely to get anyone off their seat let alone get the stadium bouncing.

  • Comment posted by SammyG100, today at 13:32

    BIG GAME!

