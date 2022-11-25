Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Highlanders player Sio Tomkinson has made four Dragons appearances since moving from New Zealand this season

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Dragons Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg Date: Sunday, 27 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 27 November, BBC Two Wales and online from 20:00 BST and later on demand .

Wing Sio Tomkinson returns to Dragons' starting line-up as one of five changes to face Lions in the United Rugby Championship in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Hooker James Benjamin will make his first start for the Welsh region, with Elliot Dee unavailable for the trip to South Africa through injury.

Rhodri Williams is also unfit and replaced at scrum-half by Lewis Jones.

The other changes from a win over Zebre see returns for centre Jack Dixon and flanker Ben Fry.

Dragons Academy scrum-half Che Hope could make his senior debut as a replacement.

Head coach Dai Flanagan is without Ben Carter, Rio Dyer, Rhodri Jones and Bradley Roberts, as well as a lengthy injury list which also includes Will Rowlands, Ollie Griffiths and Harri Keddie.

"We're excited to be in South Africa. The pitches should suit what we are trying to do in attack and we're just looking to express ourselves," said Flanagan.

"There's an opportunity for certain players with the internationals away early on and I can't stress how excited we are as a group to see how we perform."

Lions: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Dragons: Angus O'Brien, David Richards, Steff Hughes, Jack Dixon, Sio Tomkinson, Sam Davies, Lewis Jones; Aki Seiuli, James Benjamin, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Sean Lonsdale, Aaron Wainwright, Ben Fry, Ross Moriarty (capt)

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Josh Reynolds, Chris Coleman, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor, Che Hope, JJ Hanrahan, Jordan Williams

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Cwengile Jadezweni & Griffin Colby (SARU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)