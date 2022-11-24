Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Financial uncertainty is hanging over Welsh rugby teams Dragons, Ospreys, Cardiff and Scarlets

Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull believes "there is not a lot going right with rugby in Wales at the moment".

Financial negotiations are ongoing between the regions and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), with players coming to the end of their contracts in limbo.

"It's hard for the players... they just have to concentrate on what they can do on the pitch," Turnbull said.

But he suggests there will come a time when they have to start putting their families and futures first.

"It takes a lot out of the players thinking about how the situation will look in a couple of months," Turnbull added.

"There will be many players who are stressed at the moment because of what's happening, it's quite a hard situation for everyone.

"They just want security that they're in a job and there's a contract for them moving forward.

"The fact that the regions and WRU haven't brought anything to the table, that... becomes one of the only things creating problems for the players at the moment.

"As many have said over last few weeks, they need to sort it out from top to bottom.

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips says the organisation is taking its time to find a sustainable model that will provide success.

The WRU is also having to deal with criticism on the pitch with Wales' first loss to Georgia last weekend in Cardiff piling more pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.

In the wake of that defeat, Turnbull has also questioned the omission of Cardiff prop Rhys Carre from Wales' autumn squad.