Close menu

Wales v Australia: Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins to make debut against Wallabies

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments91

Joe Hawkins scores a try in Wales Under-20s' win over Scotland in February
Joe Hawkins was a try-scorer in Wales Under-20s' win over Scotland in February
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will make his Wales debut against Australia in the final Autumn Nations series match.

Hawkins, 20, replaces the injured Owen Watkin, while lock Alun Wyn Jones is recalled in place of Ben Carter.

Under-fire Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made six changes in all to the team that lost 13-12 to Georgia.

Leigh Halfpenny, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe and Taulupe Faletau replace Louis Rees-Zammit, Josh Adams, Rhys Priestland and Josh Macleod.

England-based players Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell are unavailable because the match is being played outside the international window.

With Tompkins unavailable and Watkin and Johnny Williams injured, Hawkins, who has played 21 games for Ospreys including six starts, becomes the fifth uncapped player to be used by Wales this autumn after Dyer, Sam Costelow, Macleod and Jenkins.

After graduating from the Wales Under-20s system, Hawkins will become the 31st debutant of Pivac's three-year reign - which hit a new low last week with a first loss to Georgia.

Hawkins, the son of former Aberavon centre Dai Hawkins, is one of nine Ospreys in the starting side.

"There's been an injury to Owen which gives an opportunity to young Joe Hawkins," said Pivac.

"He's very excited. He's been in camp training for the last month and learning a lot and he's looked good in training so he gets an opportunity."

World-record cap holder Jones will play his 167th international having not started for Wales since the Six Nations home defeat to Italy in March.

The 37-year-old was used as a replacement in the three Tests in South Africa and the opening autumn home defeat against New Zealand, but was left out of the squads for Argentina and Georgia.

Alun Wyn Jones won his 154th Wales cap in the opening autumn international against New Zealand
Alun Wyn Jones won his 154th Wales cap in the opening autumn international against New Zealand and has also played 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Full-back Halfpenny returns for his first international start since July 2021 after coming on as a replacement against Georgia.

Wing Dyer and fly-half Anscombe are preferred to Adams and Priestland, who both drop to the bench.

Pivac has opted for experience with Jones, Faletau, Halfpenny, centre George North, hooker Ken Owens and captain Justin Tipuric all aged over 30 and having 626 Wales caps between them, 200 more than the combined Australia starting side.

Ospreys prop Tomas Francis is recalled to the bench after missing the Argentina victory and Georgia defeat.

"Some players have come back that were not involved last week," Pivac said.

"Certainly it's a side we've selected to get a result which we're desperately seeking.

"They've gelled well at the start of the week and we look forward to seeing how we go."

Faletau returns to start at number eight where he will play in his 100th international, with his 95th Wales appearance supplemented by five British and Irish Lions caps.

"Toby [Faletau] is a world-class player and it's testament to his hard work and commitment that he's making his 100th Test appearance this weekend," added Pivac.

"I know it will be a proud day for him and his family."

Pivac under pressure

Pivac's position is under scrutiny after defeats to Georgia and Italy at home in the same calendar year.

"The whole squad is extremely disappointed with last week's performance," said Pivac.

"It's not the result that anybody wanted. It's not the result that anyone expected. We've gone through a review process.

"We know what went wrong and what is required to get the result this weekend."

Wales have won three out of 11 internationals in 2022, while Australia's record is four victories in 13 matches.

Australia have been decimated by injuries and are playing a fifth international in five weeks, with Wales seeking a record fourth successive victory against the Wallabies.

"Clearly this will be a step up," added Pivac.

"We're playing an Australian side that will have a lot of changes for probably similar reasons to ourselves over the last month or so with injuries, but what we do know about Australia is that they're a dangerous side whatever team they put out.

"We've seen that with the close games in this autumn series. So we're expecting a very tough battle."

Wales: Halfpenny; Cuthbert, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams, G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, Francis, Carter, Macleod, Hardy, Priestland, Adams.

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Simon Wood, today at 16:10

    Wales need something here.... with the success of the football team (not a bad thing) and the continued political drama of the WRU and clubs I fear for the game in Wales at the moment. The Gatland years papered over the cracks and we could end up like Scotland reliant on overseas players with distant relatives (or more so than we already are).

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 16:00

    Pivac's last game

  • Comment posted by Gwyr95, today at 15:56

    Either way we support the boys come Saturday. If we lose questions will have to be asked and answered. If we win we still need to ask the same questions.

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 15:59

      rack of lamb replied:
      Get behind those boyo’s !!!!

  • Comment posted by wayne 07, today at 15:33

    Love my rugby, or I thought I did , lost interest with wales autumn internationals from the very 1st game , If players can’t get motivated to play the all blacks at home in front of a sell out crowd, they got no chance of raising their game against Georgia..No disrespect . I’ll get my rugby mojo back , but going giv this Saturdays match a miss , gd luck wales .

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 15:26

    Just seen the Aussie team. They have many absentees and I can see Wales just shading it. Hope it's a good game to end the AI's. Go Wales!

  • Comment posted by seagultaf, today at 15:05

    Hawkins is actually the only fit centre in the Wales squad and with all 4 of Wales regions currently in South Africa, there is no opportunity to bring in any replacements.

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 15:16

      daiboy replied:
      theres 2 good centres at cardiff in grady and llewellyn who are actually in form and considering cardiff have played some good rugby this year they would have been good to be given a chance

  • Comment posted by Jimbo, today at 14:48

    If Wales don't beat this patched~up Aussie team then I think the crowd might just start letting their feelings be known. Not a cheap day out either.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 15:10

      blues1959 replied:
      Tickets available for £45!! Not bad! Actually should be a decent competition with both sides being patched up! Look at all the Welsh players being out through injury and outside international window! So not just oz struggling

  • Comment posted by truthteller999, today at 14:41

    ah great dropped our only world class player josh adams after months of messing him around in the wrong positions

    • Reply posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:45

      rack of lamb replied:
      Josh Adams world class - are you having a giraffe - career over now

  • Comment posted by Redneck, today at 14:36

    Priestland should be no where near the squad. Anscombe is bad enough put Priestland aimlessly kicked so much decent ball away last week it was criminal

    • Reply posted by Blamber1, today at 15:16

      Blamber1 replied:
      I agree too much ball being kicked away but it seems to happen whoever is at 10 so is this the instruction from the coaching team? Does kicking the ball into opposition half count as an attack?

  • Comment posted by Roger burgess, today at 14:33

    Just been reading about a well known coachs' philosophy :- He is known for analysing the opposition closely, for short,sharp training sessions, and for simple game strategies based on pressure, territory, intelligent defence with aggressive line speed and rehearsed attacking plays.
    I would like to know Pivacs philosophy. Perhaps it's similar but he doesn't have the players capable of using it.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 14:44

      OTS replied:
      What's his name?

  • Comment posted by RichardJT, today at 14:30

    Difficult for Wales as players like Shiunza, Daffydd Jenkins, Reffell, Sheedy, Zammit etc can't be considered. These are young dynamic players and play at a consistently high level in the Aviva. Jac Morgan is a huge plus as he tackles to stop opposition plays, Beard does get high stats but very few tackles are as dominant for such a big man. Australia's team will be highly motivated. We can do it.

    • Reply posted by Roger burgess, today at 14:50

      Roger burgess replied:
      You mentioning Sheedy made me think of Harry Randall who may have made the wrong decision opting for England. He's now behind Van Portvleet, Youngs and Raffi Clarke in the pecking order.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:16

    Why persist with Jac Morgan and Bambi on the wing !!!!

    • Reply posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 14:54

      GivingUpTheGun replied:
      You mean persist with Morgan after his try scoring debut?

  • Comment posted by Ojohn, today at 14:11

    I've said all along that Cuthbert should be groomed as a centre to play alongside George. Give the opposition some speed and beef to think about.

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 15:19

      daiboy replied:
      fluffbert should be nowhere near the welsh team

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:04

    Could be the World Cup winning squad Pivacs has talked about !!!! Surprised to see Faletau in the team considering how slow he is, also Anscombe has been awful this autumn. Australia to win by 40 points

    • Reply posted by saxon, today at 14:10

      saxon replied:
      A close game then

  • Comment posted by peter rogers, today at 13:57

    Huge opportunity missed not playing Adams at full back.

  • Comment posted by Colin Wheeler, today at 13:56

    Time for a lot of people to move on and let someone else run the game in Wales. A total overhaul needed. forget next years 6 nations and the World Cup. 5 year plan needs to be in place ASAP. plus the tail needs to stop wagging the dog

  • Comment posted by meerkat, today at 13:50

    Andrew Coombs summed it up, it is hard to pick the right team if you haven't picked the right squad. The WRU also have a lot to answer for, they have been an appalling organisation for decades.

  • Comment posted by richard, today at 13:33

    This is a game that Wales have to win, by playing well, not by scraping through. It is not important that troubles Australia are going through, when the All Blacks play, they play their best game irrespective of the opposition.

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 13:31

    Preistland instead of Costellow, c'mon....I'm sorry but he's showed nothing during these games - and please let's not play Tomos W for another 80mins, lets give the young boys a run, otherwise why select them.....

    • Reply posted by Jmag, today at 14:28

      Jmag replied:
      Costelow isn't the answer at the moment. In a couple of years maybe.

  • Comment posted by David Jones, today at 13:30

    It’s a no win game for Wales, Either we can beat Australia 2nd 15 or we suffer even more humiliation.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 15:19

      blues1959 replied:
      Wales 2nds v oz 2nds then

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured