Wales v Australia: Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins to make debut against Wallabies

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

New Wales cap Joe Hawkins will feature in an all Ospreys midfield against Australia as he lines up with fly-half Gareth Anscombe and centre George North
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will make his Wales debut against Australia in the final Autumn Nations series match.

Hawkins, 20, replaces the injured Owen Watkin, while lock Alun Wyn Jones is recalled in place of Ben Carter.

Under-fire Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made six changes in all to the team that lost 13-12 to Georgia.

Leigh Halfpenny, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe and Taulupe Faletau replace Louis Rees-Zammit, Josh Adams, Rhys Priestland and Josh Macleod.

England-based players Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell are unavailable because the match is being played outside the international window.

With Tompkins unavailable and Watkin and Johnny Williams injured, Hawkins, who has played 21 games for Ospreys including six starts, becomes the fifth uncapped player to be used by Wales this autumn after Dyer, Sam Costelow, Macleod and Jenkins.

After graduating from the Wales Under-20s system, Hawkins will become the 31st debutant of Pivac's three-year reign - which hit a new low last week with a first loss to Georgia.

Hawkins, the son of former Aberavon centre Dai Hawkins, is one of nine Ospreys in the starting side.

"There's been an injury to Owen which gives an opportunity to young Joe Hawkins," said Pivac.

"He's very excited. He's been in camp training for the last month and learning a lot and he's looked good in training so he gets an opportunity."

World-record cap holder Jones will play his 167th international having not started for Wales since the Six Nations home defeat to Italy in March.

The 37-year-old was used as a replacement in the three Tests in South Africa and the opening autumn home defeat against New Zealand, but was left out of the squads for Argentina and Georgia.

Alun Wyn Jones won his 154th Wales cap in the opening autumn international against New Zealand
Alun Wyn Jones won his 154th Wales cap in the opening autumn international against New Zealand and has also played 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Full-back Halfpenny returns for his first international start since July 2021 after coming on as a replacement against Georgia.

Wing Dyer and fly-half Anscombe are preferred to Adams and Priestland, who both drop to the bench.

Pivac has opted for experience with Jones, Faletau, Halfpenny, centre George North, hooker Ken Owens and captain Justin Tipuric all aged over 30 and having 626 Wales caps between them, 200 more than the combined Australia starting side.

Ospreys prop Tomas Francis is recalled to the bench after missing the Argentina victory and Georgia defeat.

"Some players have come back that were not involved last week," Pivac said.

"Certainly it's a side we've selected to get a result which we're desperately seeking.

"They've gelled well at the start of the week and we look forward to seeing how we go."

Faletau returns to start at number eight where he will play in his 100th international, with his 95th Wales appearance supplemented by five British and Irish Lions caps.

"Toby (Faletau) is a world-class player and it's testament to his hard work and commitment that he's making his 100th Test appearance this weekend," added Pivac.

"I know it will be a proud day for him and his family."

Pivac under pressure

Pivac's position is under scrutiny after defeats to Georgia and Italy at home in the same calendar year.

"The whole squad is extremely disappointed with last week's performance," said Pivac.

"It's not the result that anybody wanted. It's not the result that anyone expected. We've gone through a review process.

"We know what went wrong and what is required to get the result this weekend."

Wales have won three out of 11 internationals in 2022, while Australia's record is four victories in 13 matches.

Australia have been decimated by injuries and are playing a fifth international in five weeks, with Wales seeking a record fourth successive victory against the Wallabies.

"Clearly this will be a step up," added Pivac.

"We're playing an Australian side that will have a lot of changes for probably similar reasons to ourselves over the last month or so with injuries, but what we do know about Australia is that they're a dangerous side whatever team they put out.

"We've seen that with the close games in this autumn series. So we're expecting a very tough battle."

Wales: Halfpenny; Cuthbert, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams, G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, Francis, Carter, Macleod, Hardy, Priestland, Adams.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by David Jones, today at 13:30

    It’s a no win game for Wales, Either we can beat Australia 2nd 15 or we suffer even more humiliation.

  • Comment posted by Pauliethebloke, today at 13:23

    We have 1 centre in the squad who's usually playing semi pro rugby

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 13:22

    bambi on the wing again?????

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 13:29

      richard replied:
      If your going to say something make it respectful, or say nothing at all

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 13:14

    Perfect player for a place at least on the bench is Moriarty. Why oh why isn't he in this squad. He's just the sort of ball carrier we need.

    • Reply posted by carl, today at 13:17

      carl replied:
      Pivac told him your not in squad and to focus on fitness for six nations - weird!

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 13:06

    Absolutely no excuses, if Wales lose Pivac must go

    Some huge calls, Cuthbert over Adams !

    Joe Hawkins, go for it and seize this chance, best wishes

    Welsh pack will hopefully have more guts with AWJ there, Welsh back row very good, not sure about Lewis over Francis though, Francis the much better scrummager

    Wallaby 2nd XV so no excuses this week

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 13:12

      Freespeechplease replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 13:05

    Wales have got to get and use quick ball they were ponderous and predictable against Georgia. Even a weak Aussie team will give them a tuning if they try the same again.

  • Comment posted by Mr Logic, today at 13:05

    Why is Adams not at 15 instead of recalling another 30+. AWJ at 37. Cuthbert back. Preistland instead of Costelow at 35. Desperate selection by a desperate man.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 13:10

      Blott replied:
      I like 1/2p but agree with you on Adams, he played 15 fit Worcester and was top try scorer, golden chance wasted not seeing Adams at 15

  • Comment posted by welshman1948, today at 13:05

    BYE BYE MR PIVAC TIME TO GO

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 13:00

    I would have given Adams the start v Cuthbert and Costello on the subs bench. Otherwise good selection given the English players missing. I hope ad think Wales will win, but sadly Pivac has to go.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 12:53

    Weak. The bench has zero impact - Priestland is never going to shake a game up. Just another random selection from Pivac. Aussies are a mess, but I still expect them to comfortably win - Wales just don't know how to score tries.
    If losing means Pivac goes, I hope Wales lose.

  • Comment posted by disgruntledtaffy, today at 12:49

    Good to see 1/2p back at FB and Rio on the wing. As good a finisher as Josh Adams is he is better on the bench once the game opens up. With AWJ back in that gives Tips more support as skipper and hopefully they’ll get the job done against an Australian team in as much dire straights as us.

    With Georgia and Fiji on the up us and the Aussies will have a fight to get out the pool at the RWC…

  • Comment posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 12:48

    Well it’s not bad a selection, good to see Hawkins and Elias. BUT, why not
    Costello vice Priestland?
    Adams at FB vice H’penny?
    And why hasn’t Pivac brought on Carre, or Rhys Davies or even Seb Davies?
    My heart says Wales by 9-13, but little voices say OZ by 5.
    And as a Welshman I always go by my heart.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 13:07

      Blott replied:
      Going outside the squad Moriarty would be in

      Agree Costelow being messed around

  • Comment posted by Roger burgess, today at 12:43

    Why is it that Wales' English based players can't play in a match outside the international window whereas Englands can?

    • Reply posted by workoutplan, today at 12:47

      workoutplan replied:
      Because the RFU has agreements with the English clubs to release their players. The WRU do not.

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 12:42

    With all the injuries, and the international window being closed, its really a botch-job putting together both teams for this fixture, and could go either way.

    Please at least show some hwyl, set-piece coordination, and attacking structure - otherwise, we may as well not turn up to France 23.

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 12:41

    Personally, I agree with recent comments by Graham Price - although Pivac might think of Carre as overweight, he's been outstanding in recent games, and should be playing.

    • Reply posted by kairdiffcuz, today at 13:00

      kairdiffcuz replied:
      Wasn't it Graham Price who said prior to the Georgia game that Pivac - unlike gatland has got autumn selection right

