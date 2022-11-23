Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Helps will continue to play for Carmarthen Quins in the Indigo Welsh Premiership

Scarlets second row Josh Helps is retiring from professional rugby to pursue a career as a financial advisor.

He came through the Scarlets academy and made his senior debut in 2015.

Helps, 27, played 41 matches and was part of the squad that won the Pro12 title in 2017.

"It is something I have been thinking about for a while, and being able to play professionally and continue the journey with players from my age-grade rugby has been fantastic," said Helps.