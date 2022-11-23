Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Gara's suspension is due to last until 30 January

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara has been given a fourth suspension in a year after being banned for 10 weeks.

The French rugby union league said the Ireland legend was suspended for "harming the best interests of rugby".

It did not specify when the incident occurred but the only match O'Gara has coached since completing a previous six-week ban was against Brive on 5 November.

He was fined 15,000 euros (£12,925) with a further 5,000 euros suspended.

The former fly-half, who can appeal against the punishment, was cited for remarks criticising the refereeing and the organisation of the championship.

The sanction is due to last until 30 January and means that O'Gara will not be available for La Rochelle's upcoming Heineken Champions Cup pool games against Northampton Saints and Ulster.

In November 2021, O'Gara was banned for two weeks for "showing disrespect to the authority of an official" during a match against Toulon.

He was then suspended for two weeks in April for "indiscipline" and "challenging the decisions of officials" in a game against Racing 92, although that did not stop him from leading La Rochelle to the European Champions Cup title.

This season started with O'Gara suspended in September for six weeks for "lack of respect" and "action against an official" at Lyon.