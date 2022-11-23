Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Michael Hooper was Australia captain before prop James Slipper took over earlier in 2022

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Flanker Michael Hooper is the latest Australia player to be ruled out of the Autumn Nations series game against Wales on Saturday.

Hooper suffered concussion symptoms after playing in the 13-10 defeat against Ireland last weekend.

The Wallabies have been decimated by injuries for their trip to Cardiff.

Hunter Paisami, Dave Porecki, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Andrew Kellaway and Taniela Tupou were all injured in Dublin and miss the match.

Fly-half Bernard Foley and lock Will Skelton are also unavailable as the Wales game is not being played in World Rugby's international window and they play their club rugby outside Australia.

Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Izack Rodda and Matt Phillip are also injured or unavailable.

That means the Wallabies have 25 fit players from which to select a 23-man squad to face Wayne Pivac's side.

This will be the fifth Test in five weeks for Australia and the 14th international they have played since July, with four wins and nine defeats so far.