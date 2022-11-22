Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland finished the autumn fixtures with a comfortable win over Argentina

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness.

The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome.

Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from five they managed in last year's Six Nations.

"The Six Nations is its own standalone tournament," he said.

"So you've got the crowds, the form of teams comes up for those big games, and nothing is consistent.

"There will be teams that play really well one week and not as well the next week. World rugby is very competitive just now.

"Argentina have knocked off New Zealand and England and they didn't win over the last two weekends, and there are other teams in similar situations.

"Italy have been very good. They finished the Six Nations beating Wales and since then they've gone up against Australia and looked really dangerous."

Scotland finished the autumn with victories over Fiji and Argentina but lost narrowly to Australia and New Zealand.

They start their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on 4 February, having picked up a draw and a victory on their last two visits to London.

"England are always going to be tough at Twickenham," Townsend said. "Although we won there the last time, we are aware there were no supporters there that day (due to the Covid lockdown).

"It's a real challenging place to play. We've gone there the last two occasions and come away with a draw and a win so we'll go there with confidence.

"We'll cross our fingers that we have everybody to select from but it's a great game to start the Six Nations with, as we have done the last couple of years.

"It's a good one for us to get our focus back on to improving our performance."