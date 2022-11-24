Close menu

England v South Africa: Tommy Freeman comes in on the wing as hosts make changes

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments158

Tommy Freeman
Freeman was in the starting line-up for both of England's victories over Australia in the summer
Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Northampton's Tommy Freeman takes Jack Nowell's place on the wing in one of four changes for England's match against South Africa on Saturday.

Freeman, who impressed on the summer tour of Australia, only recently made his club comeback from a foot injury.

Elsewhere Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie have dropped to the bench with Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George coming into the starting line-up.

Alex Coles replaces Sam Simmonds at flanker to add a third line-out jumper.

Jack van Poortvliet continues at scrum-half ahead of Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs.

"We're going out there to light the crowd up," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday."

The changes seem designed to counter some of the vulnerabilities New Zealand exposed for much of the match last weekend, before England stormed back to claim a 25-25 draw in the final 10 minutes.

Nowell, who failed to make any ground with ball in hand, was targeted with cross-field kicks as he lined up against the taller Caleb Clarke.

Freeman, who stands 6ft 2in, is equally at home at full-back as on the wing.

England's pack came under heavy pressure at the scrum with Genge struggling to contain opposite number Tyrel Lomax.

Jones' selection means the same front row - Vunipola, George and tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler - that started the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa will take to the field at Twickenham.

Jones subsequently admittedexternal-link that he should have opted for the scrummaging strength of Joe Marler ahead of Vunipola for that 32-12 defeat in Yokohama.

Coles' presence in the back row increases England's line-out options after Simmonds started alongside Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola against the All Blacks.

South Africa, who lost narrowly to Ireland and France before last weekend's rout of Italy, are without several key players.

With the match taking place outside of World Rugby's window for international action, some players based outside South Africa, including Leicester's Jasper Wiese and Harlequins' Andre Esterhuizen, have had to fulfil obligations to their clubs.

However a strong line-up still includes some of the stars of Japan 2019 such as Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi and Faf De Klerk.

England: Steward; Freeman, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Coles, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Ribbans, Simmonds, Youngs, Slade, Nowell.

Comments

Join the conversation

158 comments

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 12:08

    Pleased he’s stuck with JVP. I envisaged him being dropped - he’s clearly going to learn from last week.

    • Reply posted by Detective White, today at 12:20

      Detective White replied:
      And get schooled by Faf as he did from Aaron Smith last week. All good learning I guess.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 12:09

    We have a plethora of good flankers… I still hate the idea of sacrificing a 6 or 7 for the sake of playing an extra lineout jumper. We just can’t compete for turnovers like the top teams in the world.

    Our lineout rarely comes under pressure.. not even last week when we played 2. Why does Eddie persist with this experiment?

    P.s Glad to see Freeman back.

    • Reply posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 12:11

      BeardedRainbow24 replied:
      Coles has played predominantly at 6 for saints all season, he’s arguably more a flanker than lock.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 12:17

    Makes sense to me, Nowell hasn't had the best series, and Freeman has definitely impressed when playing for England before.

    Van Poortvliet did not have the best game against New Zealand, but he's a young lad and ditching him would seem very pre-emptive.

  • Comment posted by skittles, today at 12:31

    Still persisting with BV who’s just a plodder should have been dumped years ago

  • Comment posted by SimonB, today at 12:04

    Good to see Freeman back, but shame Farrell starts when Smith/Tuilagi/Slade would be a better balanced 10/12/13

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:08

      SD replied:
      Agree. I'd even have Farrell Manu Slade to start with Smith bench.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 12:18

    Another clueless selection (JN excepted). Anonymous BV should not be starting ahead of Simmonds & Hill should be rested for Ribbans. If Hill took more lineouts, we wouldn't need a 3rd option (he doesn't carry, tackle, jackall or take lineout so what is the point? Let's hop Mako's scrummaging doesn't cost us this game like it did the RWC final. There are far better starting / bench looseheads

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 12:16

    Oh look, a HYS on the Thursday before - an early chance to get some moaning in in advance....

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 12:29

    So glad Jack VP is starting, after the difficult match he had last week. If you fall off the horse, the most important thing is to get straight back on. He weathered through last week, and showed he recovers from set backs. I'm sure he learned lots from last week, and will be a lot sharper this week. Glad EJ has backed him - most important.

    • Reply posted by Detective White, today at 12:30

      Detective White replied:
      Lets hope he has sped up too and not learning too much from Youngs

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 12:04

    Re- Coles: I continue to struggle with the lock as flanker, in the equation of less risk of losing a line out / better disruption of opposition line out vs gaining more penalties and disrupting opposition from having an expert jackaler on the pitch - I’d always go for the better jackaler

    • Reply posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 12:08

      BeardedRainbow24 replied:
      He’s played 6 virtually all season for Saints, so you could argue he’s more a flanker-cum-lock. Boks are more of a threat at the set piece rather than the breakdown so it makes sense to have a bit of extra bulk at the scrum and a height at the lineout rather than an extra jackler.

  • Comment posted by Harry Percy, today at 12:43

    Looks like Ribbans made the classic error in Jones’ eyes by playing well, albeit as a “finisher”.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 12:40

    Sorry Eddie....that's another left field selection....before it was Coles in the second row and Itoje on the flank and now it's the other way around.

    Please Eddie select players in their right positions.....

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:11

    Must be two of the least powerful scrummaging props that have started for England for a long while.
    Glad Freeman is starting.
    Should be Farrell, Manu and Slade.....and neither MV or BV should be anywhere near this squad. No real nasty ,powerful ball carriers in that pack.
    Who knows what will happen...

    • Reply posted by Arthur Grun, today at 12:33

      Arthur Grun replied:
      Smith for Farrell, agree on the Vunipolas and on Freeman.

  • Comment posted by An Honest Rucker, today at 12:20

    Mako is not a very destructive scrummager. 2019 told us that

    • Reply posted by fubber, today at 12:27

      fubber replied:
      You do understand how SA use the bomb squad don’t you?

  • Comment posted by Mr Smudger, today at 12:49

    Why is Ribbans not starting?

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 12:26

    Not a bad side. Looks like Eddie is hoping to contain them and up our game by having stronger finishers. Can see where he is coming from, but still perplexed at why he has ignored Ben Earl who seems to be the brightest prospect in the Prem this season.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:30

      SD replied:
      Earl. Lawrence. Radwan. McGuigan. Malins(if fit).

  • Comment posted by Terence, today at 12:07

    SA have had a decent tour, loosing narrowly to the top two teams in the world at the moment at their own grounds. Squad has been expanded and loads of fringe players got game time. So, looking decent for a crack at the WC next year. Just wish Rassie would stop moaning.

    England - also a decent autumn series? Struggled here and there, but also tested fringe players to get rid of some hangers-on?

  • Comment posted by Prehistoric Pork, today at 12:07

    What have the Vunipolas got on Eddie?

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 12:05

    Freeman starting is good. Mako is bad. Would have preferred Slade starting other than that pretty meh tbh.

  • Comment posted by Jose, today at 12:37

    Who would have loved to see Radwan v Ioane last week? Same this week with Radwan v Kolbe. Hill had a shocker of a series when Ribbans thrived. The evolution of the front row is none existing. Mako George and Shinckler are at a worse level than 4 years ago, why not giving Rodd a chance or McGuigan? even Marler! The 10/12/13 axis needs continuity. I am kinda loking it, let's see what Manu can do

    • Reply posted by Harleking, today at 12:41

      Harleking replied:
      Kolbe not available.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 12:36

    Good squad for England and glad to see consistency in 9/10/12 selection. Would like to see more of Tuilagi in the 12 role breaking the gain line.

    This is a strong SA team, a win for England would be a great result.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport