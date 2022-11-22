Close menu

England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match

Last updated on

Hugh Tizard
Tizard crossed London from Harlequins to rivals Saracens in the summer
Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to face South Africa on Saturday.

Tizard faces strong competition for a spot in the 23-man matchday squad with Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, David Ribbans and Alex Coles all options at lock.

The 22-year-old has featured in eight out of nine games Saracens this season.

Rodd won the most recent of his two caps in last autumn's win over the Springboks.

Flanker Jack Willis, who came on for the final 13 minutes of England's dramatic draw with New Zealand last weekend, has been left out.

Captain Owen Farrell is included after receiving treatment on an apparent leg problem during the match.

Head coach Eddie Jones will announce his squad for the match on Thursday.

Both England and South Africa will attempt to sign off on their autumn series on a high, with only wins against Japan and Italy respectively to show for their efforts so far.

England's 26-man squad for South Africa:

Forwards

Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola

Backs

Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:37

    Wouldn't usually say this but currently have more faith in England football team and Southgate.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 17:36

    Be thankful you aren’t Wales !!!!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:36

    Deary me, going to be nigh on same 15/23.

    Surely Mako won't get in 23, his scrummaging not up to it especially against SA.
    Nowell still there? He's been poor every game.

    Oh well...

  • Comment posted by FrostAndFire, today at 17:34

    Let's not play Nowell again, eh? Slow and ineffective.

  • Comment posted by RH, today at 17:32

    Please no more Jones.

  • Comment posted by Matt Damon, today at 17:29

    Willis dropped..... speechless

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:29

    Expect players out of position as usual from EJ

