Dave Attwood has started five Premiership matches for Bath this season since returning to the club

Lock Dave Attwood said Bath are hoping to "build off the momentum" that has come from winning their last three Premiership matches.

Bath began the campaign with seven straight defeats in all competitions.

The club, who finished bottom of the league last season, are now up to eighth in the table.

Attwood spent eight years at The Rec from 2011 to 2019 and returned this summer. after three years at rivals Bristol Bears.

"There are a number of games where we put in pretty decent performances and we came on the wrong side of the score in the end," Attwood told BBC Radio Bristol.

"If you look at the last three results, Leicester [the win came in] the last play of the game, Northampton really tight in the end, Newcastle as well.

"There are very fine margins in the Premiership and a couple of these results are starting to go our way.

"All we've been able to do is focus on trying to get our basics pretty spot on, look after the ball at the breakdown, try and play sensibly around the field and try and look after our set piece.

"As the focus has really drawn in on that and those areas have started to come together, you start to see results go our way and hopefully over the coming weeks we can build off that momentum, those finer points, those structural pillars put in place and we can then start building the wider game."

They next face Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup and after losing their first two group matches in the competition they are unable to qualify for the semi-finals.

Attwood, however, is in contention to play after serving a three-week ban for striking Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall during their match last month.

"The team that's playing on the weekend [in the Premiership] is starting to churn out some results and there is a high bar to get back into the team and there's a good opportunity for all of us to hold our hand up," Attwood said.

'Help build for the future'

The 35-year-old said the lure for him to return to the Recreation Ground was to help mentor younger players.

Attwood made 157 appearances for Bath in his first spell with the club and has added another five this season.

"Part of the reason why I came to Bath was the youth of the squad and the opportunity that I would be able to help build some of these guys for the future," he added.

"A collective performance shows everyone in the best light and I think there's a great opportunity for me to lead by example but also to look after some of these guys when it gets a bit frantic and pull them in and hopefully get them playing the right sort of rugby."