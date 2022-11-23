Josh Macleod made his Wales debut at number eight against Georgia in a back row also featuring Jac Morgan and Justin Tipuric

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Amid the doom and gloom surrounding Welsh rugby following the humiliating 13-12 defeat to Georgia, there was one good news story to emerge from last weekend.

Scarlets back row Josh Macleod has finally won his first Wales cap.

The 26-year-old had been selected to start in the Six Nations appointment with Scotland last year, but ruptured his Achilles tendon during a training session four days before the game.

He was also picked for Wales' 2020 autumn squad only for a hamstring injury to rule him out of that campaign.

"It has been a tough time since the last call-up. I was just glad to get that monkey off my back," said Macleod.

"I changed routine a bit - more recovery, a bit less weights - and try to be out on the training park as much as I can because I find that builds a little bit of resilience to all these niggles and stuff.

"I've had my fair share of bad luck in the past with injuries, but it has always been a one-off, then rehab and then you are back on the pitch.

"But those [injury] hits virtually together make you feel a little bit separated from the boys because you are constantly rehabbing and you are never on the training pitch."

Macleod has had to cope with two further fitness setbacks since the Achilles problem during last year's Six Nations.

"I was planning to come back last September or October time but the hamstring decided to go and then I managed to come back again against Ospreys in January," he said.

"Six minutes in my hamstring goes again, so all in all it was well over a year from lying on the pitch down the castle (Wales' training pitch).

"I had a strong support system around me, I had very good family members, my girlfriend and now my little one.

"So I had everyone there to support me. From a personal point of view I knew I had it in me to come back and it was just that self-belief that kept driving me every day, even at the toughest of times.

"Mentally, that was the hardest part for me, but thankfully we are over that now."

Understandably, Macleod took nothing for granted until the opening whistle last Saturday.

"I still had to get through the warm-up!" he added.

"There's a few bumps to take in the warm-up, a few sprints, but I think once the jersey was on and the anthem jacket was on, that was the moment I thought 'yeah, we are ready to go'.

"My partner told me at the time [of the injury] there was a reason I didn't get out on to the pitch and that was because the little one was going to be there for the first time.

"Having her there made it that little bit more special, and obviously my parents [being there too]. I had an uncle fly over from Switzerland so we had the whole gang there.

"My grandmother watched her first game of rugby probably since my debut with the Scarlets in 2016. It was really nice to have that lot there."

Under-fire Wales coach Wayne Pivac was Macleod's Scarlets coach.

Macleod is grateful to Pivac for his international chance, and believes the New Zealander can handle the pressure of people questioning whether he will keep his job.

"I owe a lot to Wayne, he's stuck by me from when I was young," added Macleod.

"I thanked him after the game and I'll thank him again I'm sure but definitely I owe him a lot.

"I think the first year I stepped up, we won the league. If that's not dealing with the pressure, I don't know what is."

Macleod's debut was soured by the result, with Wales holding an inquest ahead of the autumn finale.

"They (conversations) were very honest," added Macleod.

"I think we have wiped that slate clean and now we are really pushing hard for Australia.

"We've put Georgia to bed and all the disappointment with that, and we will move forward to this week with a positive attitude.

"Naturally, everyone says there will be a reaction after a defeat like that. Come Saturday, I am sure whoever takes the field will be ready."