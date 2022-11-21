Close menu

Gabriel Oghre: Leicester Tigers sign former Wasps hooker

Gabriel Oghre in action for Wasps
Gabriel Oghre spent five years with Wasps

Leicester Tigers have signed Gabriel Oghre on a "short-term deal" after the demise of his former club Wasps.

The 24-year-old hooker scored a try in Wasps' final match - a defeat by Northampton in October - before they entered administration and were suspended from the Premiership.

The ex-England Under-20 international featured for Wasps in their 2020 Premiership final defeat by Exeter.

"I am looking forward to being back in a rugby environment," Oghre said.

"It's an amazing club with a huge history and amazing opportunity."

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick, who guided Leicester to the Premiership title last season, said Oghre was a "great addition" to his squad.

Oghre - who came through as a junior player at Bath before joining Wasps in 2017 - was called up to the England training squad by Eddie Jones in September 2021, but has not gone on to earn a senior international cap.

"Gabriel is an incredibly talented player," Borthwick said.

"At only 24, he has a strong level of experience in the Premiership and adds healthy competition to our front-row ranks."

Oghre is the second former Wasps player to join champions Leicester since the club's financial collapse, with fly-half Charlie Atkinson arriving on a "long-term" deal in October.

