Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 17-20 November
Indigo Premiership Group
Llandovery 28-13 Bridgend
Newport 33 - 16 Pontypridd
Cardiff 45 - 0 Swansea
Ebbw Vale 38 - 7 Carmarthen Quins
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Blaenavon 32 - 5 Senghenydd
Newbridge 28 - 7 Brynmawr
Division 1 West Central
Kenfig Hill 27 - 3 Tondu
Skewen 13 - 13 Ammanford
Division 2 Cup
Group F
Blackwood 22 - 22 Cilfynydd
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 5 - 23 Aberdare
Division 2 North
Rhyl & District P - P Wrexham
Colwyn Bay 10 - 17 Newtown
Division 3 East Central
Llanharan P - P CRC Caerdydd
Division 3 North East
Ruthin II 7 - 14 Mold II
Division 4 West Central
Maesteg 36 - 5 Glyncorrwg
Admiral Women's National Leagues
Premier Division
Pontyclun P - P Deri
WRU Women's National Trophies
Cup
Llandaff North P - P Bonymaen
Nelson 34 - 5 Caernarfon
Plate
Burry Port 33 - 24 Whitland
Seven Sisters 15 - 7 Llantwit Fardre
Ynysddu 5 - 45 Lampeter Town
Bowl
CR Cymry Caerdydd 17 - 10 Old Penarthians
Haverfordwest 20 - 0 Porthcawl
Holyhead 5 - 34 Shotton Steel
Pembroke P - P Tondu
Rhyl & District 0 - 101 Abergele
Taffs Well 56 - 0 Blaina
Whitchurch 29 - 20 Cilfynydd Porth