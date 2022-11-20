Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Van der Flier (left) helped Ireland men become the number one team in the world and Ruahei Demant (right) won the women's World Cup with New Zealand

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier was named men's Player of the Year at the World Rugby Awards on Sunday.

New Zealand fly-half Ruahei Demant won the women's Player of the Year award after helping the hosts beat England in the World Cup final earlier this month.

Van der Flier played an influential role as Ireland won an away series in New Zealand for the first time and moved to the top of the world rankings.

He also scored five tries in 11 Tests.

The Irish forward, who has Dutch grandparents, beat team-mate Jonny Sexton, as well as South Africa's Lukhanyo Am and Antoine Dupont of France for the award.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have great team-mates and coaches that have really pushed me on, as well as my wife and my family supporting me a huge amount," said the 29-year-old.

"I have always felt I needed to be playing at my best the whole time or I wouldn't be playing."

Asked about his highlight of the year, Van der Flier said: "The win over in NZ was right up there, in terms of rugby, but my wife is sitting there staring at me and I got married in August so that probably has to be at the top."

Black Ferns co-captain Demant produced a player-of-the-match performance in the 34-31 win over pre-tournament favourites England at Eden Park.

She beat England's Alex Matthews, Canada's Sophie de Goede, France's Laure Sansus and fellow Black Fern Portia Woodman to the prize.

"I come from a very small place in New Zealand and to be able to put on the black jersey is a dream," said Demant.

"I didn't know much about the Black Ferns when I was a kid. Women's rugby was never accessible or something you aspired to follow because you never had role models to look up to."

Demant's team-mate Ruby Tui won the award for women's Breakthrough Player of the Year following her switch from sevens, while Italy's versatile back Ange Capuozzo won the same accolade for the men.

After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics with the sevens squad, she switched to 15s and was part of New Zealand's World Cup-winning side.

"It's such an honour to win this award and, 27-and-a-half years old, I think I've set the record for oldest rookie in 15s, but hey I'll take it," she said.

Tui was also presented with another World Cup winners medal after giving her original medal away to a young fan who had recovered from leukaemia, after the final.

England's Maud Muir was among the other nominees.

Meanwhile, Capuozzo came out on top in a category that included England's Henry Arundell and Irish pair Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan.

The rising star's recognition came just a week after he scored two tries to help his country claim a first win against Australia.

Wayne Smith, the New Zealand women's coach, was named Coach of the Year after leading his side to a 34-31 World Cup final victory over England.

The two-time men's World Cup-winning coach was only brought in to lead the side earlier this year and saw a dramatic turn around in their fortunes - they had suffered two record defeats by England in 2021.

Ireland men's Andy Farrell, England women's Simon Middleton and Fabien Galthie of France's men's team - who were unbeaten in 2022 - were the other nominees.

"I feel pretty uncomfortable accepting this award given the quality of the other coaches that were nominated, but also really honoured," Smith said.

England's Abby Dow's sensational score against Canada in the Rugby World Cup semi-final earned her the International Rugby Players Women's Try of the Year award, with Chile's Rodrigo Fernandez winning the Men's Try of the Year Award for a solo effort against the USA this summer.

Ireland's Terry Kennedy was named World Rugby Men's Sevens Player of the Year, while the women's award went to Australia's Charlotte Caslick.

There were also special mentions for the World Rugby Referee Award which went to South Africa's Tappe Henning, Dr Farah Palmer received the Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service and an International Rugby Players Special Merit Award was presented to former Springboks wing Bryan Habana, part of South Africa's 2007 World Cup-winning side.