Vicky Laflin scored two tries in Worcester Warriors' win at Harlequins

Worcester Warriors opened their Premier 15s campaign with a surprise 28-14 away win over last season's semi-finalists Harlequins at the Stoop.

The visitors opened the scoring in the third minute before Vicky Laflin doubled their lead.

Quins hit back after the break but Charlotte Wright-Haley scored Worcester's third, before Laflin sealed the bonus point with her second try.

Champions Saracens began with a 34-21 win over Loughborough Lightning.

Sunday's games rounded off the opening weekend of the 2022-23 season after wins for Bristol, Sale and Gloucester-Hartpury on Saturday.

Loughborough scored the opening try through Lauren Bolger after an impressive backs' move, but May Campbell brought Sarries level.

Campbell scored a second before the break, while Kelsey Clifford scored twice in two second-half minutes to hand the hosts the advantage.

Bolger scored her second to keep Loughborough in the game and then added an intercept try for her hat-trick to reduce the deficit to three points.

But Campbell powered over for her hat-trick and Georgia Emily Evans scored in the 81st minute to seal the bonus-point victory for Saracens.