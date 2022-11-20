Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alfie Barbeary played in the centres and then at hooker, before concentrating on the back row

Bath have signed England prospect Alfie Barbeary on a "long-term" contract.

The 22-year-old back row was one of dozens of players released when Wasps went into administration last month.

The England Under-20 star has been named in several senior training camps by head coach Eddie Jones but is yet to win his maiden cap.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: "Alfie is a fantastic young rugby player who will add a different dimension to our back row."

Barbeary is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, which Bath say he will return from "later on in the season".

He scored a hat-trick on his first Premiership start back in September 2020, and has contributed 10 tries in 26 league outings since 2019.

Van Graan added: "He has excellent ball-carrying ability and will provide us with momentum on the gainline.

"He has a number of great qualities which will complement our pack and he has an appetite to improve and contribute to Bath over the coming years."