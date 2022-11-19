Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

George North and Taulupe Faletau (centre) are both dejected after the final whistle against Georgia

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau has urged the squad to stick together following the 13-12 home defeat to Georgia.

Faletau came on as a second-half replacement but could not stop the Georgian win with Australia next for Wales.

"We have just got to stick together as a group, management and players," said Faletau.

"We have shown we can bounce back from low points like this."

Wales fans vented their anger at the defeat on social media with the position of head coach Wayne Pivac heavily scrutinised.

"The supporters are entitled to their opinion, of course," said Faletau.

"If we don't deliver and they get on our backs, that's just part of the game.

"We are just so disappointed with the result. We will look back at the game in more detail in the next couple of days and see where we went wrong.

"It's not an easy place (in the dressing room after a defeat like that). All heads down, pretty quiet, just trying to piece together what didn't go quite right.

"Out there, you are giving it your best, you are trying to put your best foot forward and it just didn't quite go right.

"It's difficult to put your finger on. Errors maybe, including myself, I knocked the ball on.

"That just relieves the pressure that we are trying to create. Errors kept them in the game and we couldn't keep continuous pressure on them. So errors kind of left them off the hook."

Faletau believes Georgia must be praised after a first away win against a tier one nation.

"Credit to Georgia, they stayed in the game and eventually got the win," added Faletau.

"Fair play to them, they were tough. They are big physical men and they showed that.

"They put us under a lot of pressure at the scrum and we couldn't get clean ball.

"Set-piece is an important part of the game and towards the end of it, they put us under pressure."

Faletau has been one of Wales' leading lights this autumn and will achieve a notable individual milestone against Australia when he plays his 100th international.

It will be his 95th game for Wales with five Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

"It's a weird one, I just count the Wales ones and keep the others separate," added Faletau.

"It's a long time ago I won my first cap (in 2011). To think, when I started, I would still be going at 32, I would have been impressed back then.

"I am just glad to be here."