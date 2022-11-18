Close menu

Ireland 13-10 Australia: Hosts hold off Wallabies in turgid Dublin clash

By John HaugheyBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's Caelan Doris is held up by Australia's Len Ikitau at the Aviva Stadium
Ireland and Australia fought out a scrappy and low-scoring battle in Dublin
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
Ireland (3) 13
Tries: Aki Cons: Crowley Pens: Crowley, Byrne
Australia (0) 10
Tries: Petaia Cons: Foley Pens: Foley

Ross Byrne's 77th-minute penalty earned Ireland a 13-10 victory over Australia in a turgid Autumn Test in Dublin.

Byrne was drafted into the Irish squad minutes before the kick-off as Johnny Sexton was ruled out by a calf injury.

With Sexton out, Jack Crowley started at fly-half and his 10th-minute penalty was the only first-half score.

Bernard Foley levelled on 56th minute and after Bundee Aki's converted try was cancelled out by Jordan Petaia's score, Byrne won it for Ireland.

Foley had a late penalty chance to level from the edge of the 22 and opted to kick for the corner in order to chase victory but the move backfired as they conceded a penalty after winning the lineout.

The Aussies will wonder how they failed to beat the world's top-ranked team after having 62% possession in the first half and looking the more cohesive side in attack throughout the contest.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, O'Brien; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Casey, Crowley, Aki.

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; Foley, White; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa; Frost, Neville; Holloway, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Robertson, Tupou, Skelton, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 22:46

    Well done to Ireland . World beaters . Just the one question though . Please can all countries please revert back to players that were actually born in the country that they represent ?

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 22:46

    Regardless of irelands form, France will still win the World Cup next year.

  • Comment posted by wibbly13, today at 22:46

    Wining ugly is always a good sign and we had to dig deep but the whole squad got game time and you learn so much in tight games . Having said that a fit Sexton is a must if we are to be serious contenders for the World Cup . But for such a small country and to be world ranked number one we should indeed be proud !

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 22:45

    As with the Wales-Georgia match, another Rugby union international (supposedly a handling game) won by the best goalkicker. What a surprise !

  • Comment posted by U21180998, today at 22:45

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 22:44

    Reminds me of rugby league from Ireland or perhaps I am a purist but given their head coaches background we should not be surprised at their style of play, from the 'best team in the world' Also the Amazon commentary team should be more more balanced, and I am not an Aussie. Worst game today.......

  • Comment posted by jMcUllans, today at 22:44

    Won ugly, ref made it stop start. Australia attacked the breakdown with some ferociousness mostly legally.

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 22:42

    Dull & disjointed, but Ireland show why they're #1 chiselling out the win. Sporting of Aus to go for the win at the end. Seeing as the rest of the game was refereed to death, surprised he didn't check Aki grounding - worth a TMO look, surely?

  • Comment posted by Feenian, today at 22:42

    Did anyone notice the utter bias from the Ireesh commentators in Amazon?

    • Reply posted by U21180998, today at 22:44

      U21180998 replied:
  • Comment posted by Dave 9000, today at 22:40

    In other times Ireland would have comfortably lost that game.
    Good to see we can dig deep within the squad and srill get a result against a Tier 1 Nation.🍀
    Dare we dream to believe next year? 🏆

    • Reply posted by Dave 9000, today at 22:45

      Dave 9000 replied:
      Sorry my typo is due to the anount of Guinness I've consumed and am now on a Bailey's I've consumed. As that was a hard watch. 🤪

  • Comment posted by Feenian, today at 22:40

    Ireland. So dull.

    • Reply posted by U21180998, today at 22:43

      U21180998 replied:
  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 22:39

    Irish try should've been reviewed. The winning penalty came from another planet as Ireland were demolished at the scrum again. Very lucky win.

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 22:39

    Winners win, this is the attitude we have to keep

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 22:39

    Thankfully that match only lasted 80 minutes. That dirge wouldn’t have been out of place at a funeral.

    • Reply posted by U21180998, today at 22:44

      U21180998 replied:
  • Comment posted by archthescot, today at 22:38

    Painfully to watch that. Really poor game.

  • Comment posted by Cookeman, today at 22:37

    Win ugly....poor but...

  • Comment posted by wellhunglow, today at 22:35

    Very very very luck irish… to be sure!

