Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland and Australia fought out a scrappy and low-scoring battle in Dublin

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia Ireland (3) 13 Tries: Aki Cons: Crowley Pens : Crowley, Byrne Australia (0) 10 Tries: Petaia Cons: Foley Pens: Foley

Ross Byrne's 77th-minute penalty earned Ireland a 13-10 victory over Australia in a turgid Autumn Test in Dublin.

Byrne was drafted into the Irish squad minutes before the kick-off as Johnny Sexton was ruled out by a calf injury.

With Sexton out, Jack Crowley started at fly-half and his 10th-minute penalty was the only first-half score.

Bernard Foley levelled on 56th minute and after Bundee Aki's converted try was cancelled out by Jordan Petaia's score, Byrne won it for Ireland.

Foley had a late penalty chance to level from the edge of the 22 and opted to kick for the corner in order to chase victory but the move backfired as they conceded a penalty after winning the lineout.

The Aussies will wonder how they failed to beat the world's top-ranked team after having 62% possession in the first half and looking the more cohesive side in attack throughout the contest.

More to follow.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, O'Brien; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Casey, Crowley, Aki.

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; Foley, White; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa; Frost, Neville; Holloway, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Robertson, Tupou, Skelton, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.