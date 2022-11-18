Close menu

Ireland 13-10 Australia: Hosts hold off Wallabies in turgid Dublin clash

By John HaugheyBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments65

Ireland's Caelan Doris is held up by Australia's Len Ikitau at the Aviva Stadium
Ireland and Australia fought out a scrappy and low-scoring battle in Dublin
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
Ireland (3) 13
Tries: Aki Cons: Crowley Pens: Crowley, Byrne
Australia (0) 10
Tries: Petaia Cons: Foley Pens: Foley

Ross Byrne's 77th-minute penalty earned Ireland a 13-10 victory over Australia in a turgid Autumn Test in Dublin.

Byrne was drafted into the Irish squad minutes before the kick-off as Johnny Sexton was ruled out by a calf injury.

With Sexton out, Jack Crowley started at fly-half and his 10th-minute penalty was the only first-half score.

Bernard Foley levelled on 56th minute and after Bundee Aki's converted try was cancelled out by Jordan Petaia's score, Byrne won it for Ireland.

Foley had a late penalty chance to level from the edge of the 22 and opted to kick for the corner in order to chase victory but the move backfired as they conceded a penalty after winning the lineout.

The Aussies - after falling to a shock defeat in Italy last weekend - will wonder how they failed to beat the world's top-ranked team after having 62% possession in the first half and looking the more cohesive side in attack throughout the contest.

Ireland's win was a record-equalling 12th successive home victory but the hosts will admit that they got out of jail in this match.

The evening got off on the worst possible footing for the Irish as Sexton was ruled out after picking up his knock in the warm-up and Ireland's subsequent efforts showed how vital the 37-year-old remains to their prospects of contending at next year's World Cup.

Any invention, limited though it largely was, was produced by the Dave Rennie's Wallabies in the first half as they thought they had taken a fourth-minute lead - only to see scrum-half Nic White's sniping score ruled out for Dave Porecki's neck roll on Josh van Der Flier.

Crowley, making his first start after earning his debut off the bench in last week's win over Fiji, had begun nervously after being bundled over in the move for the try that wasn't before settling his nerves with his straightforward 10th-minute penalty.

Foley soon missed a glorious chance to level but the Aussies continued to play all the rugby as Mark Nawaqanitawase's burst threatened the Irish line before Andrew Kellaway's knock-on saw another great opening being butchered.

The visitors' effort were also hindered by indiscipline - notably replacement hooker's Folau Fainga'a yellow card for yet another neck roll in the 37th minute which eased yet more pressure on the hosts.

After their first-half struggles, Ireland tried to raise their intensity after the break and Jamison Gibson-Park thought he had touched down in the 47th-minute only for it to be ruled out for Australian-born Mack Hansen's foot in touch as he delivered the pass inside to the scrum-half.

Australia were briefly down to 13 men at that point due to the temporary absence of Fainga'a prompting uncontested scrums.

But the misfiring Irish were unable to exploit that advantage and Foley had the Wallabies on terms on 56 minutes as he atoned for his bad first-half miss.

Ireland regrouped to force intensive pressure which eventually resulted in Aki - who had come on for Stuart McCloskey - burrowing his way through a sea of Australian bodies to score on 66 minutes, with Crowley adding the extras.

But Ireland's seven-point lead lasted only five minutes as Australia finally got the try their enterprise deserved as replacement Petaia broke clear to cross wide on the right, with Foley landing the tricky conversion.

However, Byrne, who had only come on for Crowley, coolly kicked Ireland ahead again with a difficult penalty from near the right touchline and as Australia's gamble of kicking for the corner in the dying seconds backfired - with Jake Gordon adjudged to have obstructed following the lineout - the hosts held on.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, O'Brien; Sexton, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Casey, Crowley, Aki.

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; Foley, White; Slipper, Porecki, Alaalatoa; Frost, Neville; Holloway, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Robertson, Tupou, Skelton, Samu, Gordon, Lolesio, Petaia.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Reggiep, today at 23:08

    Ben o Keefe a southern hemisphere referee done everything in his power to keep Australia in the game. That`s why there was only one try as he kempt the Aussies in the game preventing Ireland getting any momentum with dubious penalty after made up penalty.
    Without the TMO and AR making the correct calls Ireland would have lost that game.

  • Comment posted by Erse, today at 23:08

    Didn't watch it but I guess it was entirely boring? Most Irish games are. Just saying it as an honest rugby fan. They are pure academics, which is good for their scoreboard but boring as hell to watch.

    Aus clearly delineated how close 6N teams are, narrow wins and losses. There isn't a huge amount between the top sides other than how interesting they are tow watch to achieve the accolade.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 23:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by andy m, today at 23:05

    OKeefe kept Ireland in that. How that scrum, and then maul penalty, went against Australia is just inexplicable.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 23:04

    I feel Ireland may have peaked early but who knows.

    France and Boks favourites to me.

    Then Ireland and improving NZ and Aussies with England and Agentina completing 2nd tier

    Wales and Scotland and Italy and Japan Tonga 3rd tier

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 23:04

    How Australia contrived to lose this game is a mystery, given their dominance of possession. Not a good performance from Ireland

    • Reply posted by mackson, today at 23:08

      mackson replied:
      Don't agree, better team won despite Australia's playing well

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 23:04

    What a bore fest, which is par for the course now when watching this Irish side.

    Like watching a Joe Schmidt side, but with a smidgeon more flair in attack.

  • Comment posted by arthur daley, today at 22:58

    Not every game but Whoever gets the most penalties usually wins the game, check on it results before replying, I’d sooner paint the kitchen ceiling than watch these games, slow, loads of stoppages & 5 minute scrums

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 23:01

      Andrew replied:
      The ref didnt help matters was too quick to blow his whistle at the breakdown. Game had no fluidity

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 22:57

    That was a really poor game - but great rehearsal for a WC knockout.

    Still not shaken my view that France with home advantage will go in with strong expectations to win - but honestly, it feels like any of France, Ireland, England, SA, NZ and Australia can beat any of the others at the moment (& aren’t immune to the threat of other teams either), can’t remember a WC looking as open one year out.

  • Comment posted by MS, today at 22:57

    John Haughey: ..."turgid"...clash?

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 22:57

    Still think France are the best team currently, hence the 6N grandslam, beating of the Boks and dismantling the All Blacks last year. Ireland a close second.

  • Comment posted by Feenian, today at 22:56

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Notts Irish, today at 23:03

      Notts Irish replied:
      He is a former international player and winner of the Heineken Cup with Ulster.

      Who are you ?

  • Comment posted by whatsthecraic, today at 22:56

    Scrappy, but these games are so close, it shows that top 8 teams on there day can win the World Cup. Well done Ireland No.1 Rank.

  • Comment posted by Ridley04, today at 22:54

    Not an exciting game but intriguing none the less. Thought the ref was a little quick to blow at times.
    Ireland are still the team to beat. A lot of people completely dismissing this teams credentials as number one, but as no one has beaten them since they got there, these people only comes across as plain old begrudgers.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 23:04

      Jack replied:
      Thought the ref on the whole was great (certainly not as whistle happy as Raynal was earlier!), he can’t help it when the players make as many errors as both sides did in that game - really poor for a match between two rugby powerhouses.

  • Comment posted by jimbo , today at 22:52

    This Irish team has no chance of winning the world cup , dire game against a very poor Australian team.

  • Comment posted by factotum, today at 22:52

    A win is a win but that was just as hard to watch as our game against South Africa. I feel like Ireland is trying to give me a heart attack!!

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 22:46

    Well done to Ireland . World beaters . Just the one question though . Please can all countries please revert back to players that were actually born in the country that they represent ?

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 22:50

      Sam replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 22:46

    Regardless of irelands form, France will still win the World Cup next year.

    • Reply posted by billygoat, today at 22:58

      billygoat replied:
      Lend us your crystal ball

  • Comment posted by wibbly13, today at 22:46

    Wining ugly is always a good sign and we had to dig deep but the whole squad got game time and you learn so much in tight games . Having said that a fit Sexton is a must if we are to be serious contenders for the World Cup . But for such a small country and to be world ranked number one we should indeed be proud !

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 23:06

      Mark replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 22:45

    As with the Wales-Georgia match, another Rugby union international (supposedly a handling game) won by the best goalkicker. What a surprise !

Top Stories