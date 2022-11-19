England 25-25 New Zealand: Hosts fight back to draw with All Blacks
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Autumn Nations Series
|England (3) 25
|Tries: Stuart (2), Steward Cons: Smith (2) Pens: Farrell, Smith
|New Zealand (17) 25
|Tries: Papalii, Taylor, Ioane Cons: J Barrett (2) Pens: J Barrett Drop: B Barrett
England scored three tries in a stunning final eight minutes to salvage an extraordinary draw after being outplayed by New Zealand for much of the match at Twickenham.
The All Blacks scored two tries in the opening nine minutes, with Codie Taylor driving over at the back of a maul after Dalton Papalii's early intercept score.
England clung on to the break, and Manu Tuilagi was stopped just short with his side 17-6 down early in the second half.
When Rieko Ioane sprinted clear after a cunning cross kick from Richie Mo'unga to score a third try, it seemed the tourists were out of sight.
But England, inaccurate and undisciplined until that point, suddenly roared back into life in the final 10 minutes as replacement Will Stuart scrambled over, Freddie Steward scorched in out wide and Stuart burrowed over again in the final minute.
Thanks lads great fightback 💪💪💪
I thought the ref was dreadful today… feels like a victory.
Steward awesome as usual.
Well done the bench: Ribbans for that offload, Youngs for adding some zip and, of course, Stuart for the 2 tries.
The challenge is whether they can start the game with the intensity they showed in the last 20.
The ref didn't really help the game, a bit too fond of the sound of his own voice,
Eddy has had his day.
Brilliant comeback England. Refused to stay down. Pride and passion.
It'll shut the BBC up at least