Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn Nations Series England (3) 25 Tries: Stuart (2), Steward Cons: Smith (2) Pens: Farrell, Smith New Zealand (17) 25 Tries: Papalii, Taylor, Ioane Cons: J Barrett (2) Pens: J Barrett Drop: B Barrett

England scored three tries in a stunning final eight minutes to salvage an extraordinary draw after being outplayed by New Zealand for much of the match at Twickenham.

The All Blacks scored two tries in the opening nine minutes, with Codie Taylor driving over at the back of a maul after Dalton Papalii's early intercept score.

England clung on to the break, and Manu Tuilagi was stopped just short with his side 17-6 down early in the second half.

When Rieko Ioane sprinted clear after a cunning cross kick from Richie Mo'unga to score a third try, it seemed the tourists were out of sight.

But England, inaccurate and undisciplined until that point, suddenly roared back into life in the final 10 minutes as replacement Will Stuart scrambled over, Freddie Steward scorched in out wide and Stuart burrowed over again in the final minute.

More to follow