England 25-25 New Zealand: Hosts fight back to draw with All Blacks

Autumn Nations Series
England (3) 25
Tries: Stuart (2), Steward Cons: Smith (2) Pens: Farrell, Smith
New Zealand (17) 25
Tries: Papalii, Taylor, Ioane Cons: J Barrett (2) Pens: J Barrett Drop: B Barrett

England scored three tries in a stunning final eight minutes to salvage an extraordinary draw after being outplayed by New Zealand for much of the match at Twickenham.

The All Blacks scored two tries in the opening nine minutes, with Codie Taylor driving over at the back of a maul after Dalton Papalii's early intercept score.

England clung on to the break, and Manu Tuilagi was stopped just short with his side 17-6 down early in the second half.

When Rieko Ioane sprinted clear after a cunning cross kick from Richie Mo'unga to score a third try, it seemed the tourists were out of sight.

But England, inaccurate and undisciplined until that point, suddenly roared back into life in the final 10 minutes as replacement Will Stuart scrambled over, Freddie Steward scorched in out wide and Stuart burrowed over again in the final minute.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

187 comments

  • Comment posted by Grog, today at 19:35

    Fantastic last 10 mins, but what were Eng doing for the first 70?

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 19:37

      AndrewG replied:
      Just keeping the match interesting!

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 19:37

    It's normally the blacks that score 3 tries in the last 10 minutes !
    Thanks lads great fightback 💪💪💪

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 19:37

    Well done England for a good comeback and not giving up.

    I thought the ref was dreadful today… feels like a victory.

    Steward awesome as usual.
    Well done the bench: Ribbans for that offload, Youngs for adding some zip and, of course, Stuart for the 2 tries.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 19:39

      Blott replied:
      Ribbans, great find

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 19:37

    People will be critical of England but the reality is teams don’t come back like that against the ABs. There were also glimpses of how good this team could be. Taking the positives.

    • Reply posted by ska13492, today at 19:41

      ska13492 replied:
      What positives? If NZ were any good today they would have won by 50

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 19:35

    It'll feel like a big positive, considering where we were in the match, but the fact is that the same problems are still there; giving stupid penalties away in attacking positions when we should be coming away with points. New Zealand were clinical, but a more disciplined England performance would have had them well beaten today.

    • Reply posted by sportingcouch, today at 19:37

      sportingcouch replied:
      certainly were out of it against 15 players

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:35

    Frustrating that England wasted too many chances, and also gifted NZ a couple of tries.

    The challenge is whether they can start the game with the intensity they showed in the last 20.

    The ref didn't really help the game, a bit too fond of the sound of his own voice,

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 19:34

    Let’s give credit to the finishers today Youngs et al. Great comeback

  • Comment posted by Trollhunter, today at 19:33

    I was reading the scores into the second half, almost resigned myself to a loss.. glad I tuned back in for the last few mad minutes...

  • Comment posted by True or False, today at 19:35

    Great comeback from England, shows real quality. Made better by the fact Wales lost! Result!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Kobra Kev, today at 19:38

      Kobra Kev replied:
      Ha ha, England were average at best. Yes, a better result than us but neither of our sides are anything to be proud of.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 19:34

    Injury to OF, who should've left the pitch, give MS the freedom to play! Selections, selections, selections! Stopping your mates EJ.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:43

      wilts123 replied:
      Farrell was key in the tries if you watch his passes

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 19:37

    Youngs, Slade and Stuart were all great when they came on! Hope Smith doesn't get too much hate for kicking it off the field - New Zealand could have easily got a turnover and secured a penalty and would have a different feeling come the end of the game. Fantastic comeback anyways!

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:37

    Who on earth writes the BBC live text "cheeky chip from youngs pins NZ back" it was in fact a completely brain dead kick with nobody in a position to chase it. Had NZ not made a similar mistake it would have cost the game.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:39

      wilts123 replied:
      England were better after Youngs came on

  • Comment posted by Yayya, today at 19:35

    Apart from the last 10 mins England were the architects of their own demise.
    Eddy has had his day.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:41

      wilts123 replied:
      Yet his finishers turned it around

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 19:37

    The AB were awesome for 15 minutes and then they were rubbish, England were rubbish for 70 and then they were awesome. Everything in the middle was absolutely dire. The fightback will make that game less forgetable.

  • Comment posted by snoop, today at 19:35

    Correct decision to take the draw IMO. NZ showed why in the first 60mins.
    Brilliant comeback England. Refused to stay down. Pride and passion.

  • Comment posted by Living rent free inside Mellys head, today at 19:35

    Hahaha....so many bitter Taffs.

    • Reply posted by Trollhunter, today at 19:46

      Trollhunter replied:
      Yes, we'd never have managed a comeback like that against a team like Georgia.... 👍

  • Comment posted by Living rent free inside Mellys head, today at 19:33

    Fabulous come back from England....will feel like defeat for the Kiwis.

    • Reply posted by snew, today at 19:38

      snew replied:
      Hardly a comeback when you factor in the questionable yellow card and the extra man.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 19:37

    Eddie was right. ABs there for the taking. But England not accurate enough.

    It'll shut the BBC up at least

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 19:36

    Almost architects of our own downfall again. Only remembered how to play with ten minutes to go!

  • Comment posted by youmerelyadoptedthedarkiwasborninit, today at 19:35

    Credit to us coming back, we were excellent the last 10. But I really don’t know what more proof you Eddie fans need. England were awful in the first half and some of second half. Proper awful, the worst we’ve seen for 3 years. In all areas. Very lucky we were not put to sword. WTH is going on. So disappointing. EJ should have gone after WC.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:43

      wilts123 replied:
      So EJ responsible for the first 70 minutes but not the last 10? Get real!

