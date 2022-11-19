Close menu

England 25-25 New Zealand: Hosts fight back to draw with All Blacks

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments518

Owen Farrell celebrates with Marcus Smith
Owen Farrell's 100th England appearance looked set to fall flat, before England surged back in the final 10 minutes
Autumn Nations Series
England (3) 25
Tries: Stuart (2), Steward Cons: Smith (2) Pens: Farrell, Smith
New Zealand (17) 25
Tries: Papali'i, Taylor, Ioane Cons: J Barrett (2) Pens: J Barrett Drop: B Barrett

England scored three tries in a stunning final eight minutes to salvage an extraordinary draw after being outplayed by New Zealand for much of their Autumn Nations Series match at Twickenham.

The All Blacks scored two tries in the opening nine minutes, with Codie Taylor driving over at the back of a maul after Dalton Papali'i's early intercept score.

England clung on to the break, and Manu Tuilagi was stopped just short with his side 17-6 down early in the second half.

When Rieko Ioane sprinted clear after a cunning cross kick from Richie Mo'unga to score a third try, it seemed the tourists were out of sight.

But England - inaccurate and undisciplined to that point - roared back into life in the final 10 minutes as replacement Will Stuart scrambled over, Freddie Steward scorched in out wide and Stuart burrowed over again in the final minute.

Such was the belief that flowed through Twickenham as England rampaged forward against the fading All Blacks, Marcus Smith's decision to boot the ball dead on the final play - rather than chase a victory that had seemed inconceivable just a quarter of an hour earlier - was greeted with some boos.

It was a surreal end to a strange match that marked both England captain Owen Farrell's 100th appearance and the first meeting of the sides since the hosts' superb semi-final victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

And it is unlikely to dispel the questions surrounding either side after patchy seasons, a year out from France 2023.

New Zealand's fast start, England's fast finish

Rieko Ioane
Rieko Ioane's score seemed to have put England out of the contest

Any hope England had of replicating their rapid start in Yokohama evaporated inside the first eight minutes.

First, Papali'i raced in under the posts after flying out of the line at the back of a line-out to snaffle Jack van Poortvliet's ponderous attempt to feed Farrell.

The 21-year-old England scrum-half, making only his third Test start, caught a glimpse of himself on the big screen as the camera cut to him under the posts. It was a moment to test the mettle of the most seasoned veteran, never mind a novice.

England sunk deeper into a hole when Taylor squirmed over at the back of a rolling maul shortly after.

Fourteen points adrift after 10 minutes, Twickenham was deflated. Their team could have been defeated inside 20.

Van Poortvliet was again exposed as Ardie Savea collared him at the back of an understaffed ruck, forcing a turnover and, after a string of phases, Rieko Ioane dived over.

But as New Zealand lined up a simple conversion for a 21-0 lead, referee Mathieu Raynal spotted a neck-roll clearout by Ioane.

England were reprieved and headed to the break a fortunate 17-3 down after Farrell and Jordie Barrett traded kicks.

Luke Cowan-Dickie earned a penalty from the kick-off for the second half to allow Smith to cut the gap to 17-6, before the England fly-half put Tuilagi through a hole with a deftly delayed pass.

Tuilagi was stopped just short though, and four minutes later the All Blacks seemed to have quashed the comeback flat.

Off turnover ball, Mo'unga picked out Clarke with a precise punt. The wing cut inside, halting England's defence and switched with Ioane to open up a clear canter to the corner for the centre.

But England, out-fought and out-thought for the majority of the game and 25-6 down on 70 minutes, came on strong as they emptied the bench and New Zealand ran out of gas.

Stuart's pair of close-range scores came either side of a sweeping move that ended with Steward diving over as New Zealand, down to 14 men after Beauden Barrett's yellow card, fell off tackles and space opened.

The debrief will be difficult for both England boss Eddie Jones and Kiwi counterpart Ian Foster.

For the most part, New Zealand were everything you expect of them at their best.

They played smart, sparky rugby, quick in the head and hands. Their decision-making was clear and quick, in contrast to England's muddle and hesitation.

But England's spirit and belief survived and was fanned into flames late on as their opponents faded.

The hosts will know that more complete, consistent performances will be needed to contend over tournament campaigns against the world's best.

Player of the match - Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

Rieko Ioane
Ioane, who emerged as a wing, has turned into a superb all-round midfielder, with physicality to match his searing pace

England: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade

New Zealand: B Barrett; Telea, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, Whitelock (c), S Barrett, Papali'i, Savea

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Bower, Laulala, Frizzell, Sotutu, Perenara, Havili, Lienert-BrownEngland: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, Vunipola.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

527 comments

  • Comment posted by Grog, today at 19:35

    Fantastic last 10 mins, but what were Eng doing for the first 70?

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 19:37

      AndrewG replied:
      Just keeping the match interesting!

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 19:37

    People will be critical of England but the reality is teams don’t come back like that against the ABs. There were also glimpses of how good this team could be. Taking the positives.

    • Reply posted by ska13492, today at 19:41

      ska13492 replied:
      What positives? If NZ were any good today they would have won by 50

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 19:37

    Well done England for a good comeback and not giving up.

    I thought the ref was dreadful today… feels like a victory.

    Steward awesome as usual.
    Well done the bench: Ribbans for that offload, Youngs for adding some zip and, of course, Stuart for the 2 tries.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 19:39

      Blott replied:
      Ribbans, great find

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 19:37

    It's normally the blacks that score 3 tries in the last 10 minutes !
    Thanks lads great fightback 💪💪💪

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 19:37

    Youngs, Slade and Stuart were all great when they came on! Hope Smith doesn't get too much hate for kicking it off the field - New Zealand could have easily got a turnover and secured a penalty and would have a different feeling come the end of the game. Fantastic comeback anyways!

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:54

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Settling for a draw was absolutely the right call. NZ had lost a commanding lead. Simply no point at that stage in giving them the tiniest sniff after such a great comeback.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:37

    Who on earth writes the BBC live text "cheeky chip from youngs pins NZ back" it was in fact a completely brain dead kick with nobody in a position to chase it. Had NZ not made a similar mistake it would have cost the game.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:39

      wilts123 replied:
      England were better after Youngs came on

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 19:35

    It'll feel like a big positive, considering where we were in the match, but the fact is that the same problems are still there; giving stupid penalties away in attacking positions when we should be coming away with points. New Zealand were clinical, but a more disciplined England performance would have had them well beaten today.

    • Reply posted by sportingcouch, today at 19:37

      sportingcouch replied:
      certainly were out of it against 15 players

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:35

    Frustrating that England wasted too many chances, and also gifted NZ a couple of tries.

    The challenge is whether they can start the game with the intensity they showed in the last 20.

    The ref didn't really help the game, a bit too fond of the sound of his own voice,

    • Reply posted by Chris Williams, today at 19:49

      Chris Williams replied:
      Another referee critic who knows nothing about refereeing zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Yayya, today at 19:35

    Apart from the last 10 mins England were the architects of their own demise.
    Eddy has had his day.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:41

      wilts123 replied:
      Yet his finishers turned it around

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 19:34

    Let’s give credit to the finishers today Youngs et al. Great comeback

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:49

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      This is a sentence I didn’t expect to write: well done Ben Youngs - a dynamic performance. Kudos.

  • Comment posted by youmerelyadoptedthedarkiwasborninit, today at 19:35

    Credit to us coming back, we were excellent the last 10. But I really don’t know what more proof you Eddie fans need. England were awful in the first half and some of second half. Proper awful, the worst we’ve seen for 3 years. In all areas. Very lucky we were not put to sword. WTH is going on. So disappointing. EJ should have gone after WC.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:43

      wilts123 replied:
      So EJ responsible for the first 70 minutes but not the last 10? Get real!

  • Comment posted by snoop, today at 19:35

    Correct decision to take the draw IMO. NZ showed why in the first 60mins.
    Brilliant comeback England. Refused to stay down. Pride and passion.

    • Reply posted by Douglas, today at 20:10

      Douglas replied:
      Should have played on to see what they can do with a red clock, pressure on etc. Good work out for games when it really matters, this was a friendly.

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 19:37

    The AB were awesome for 15 minutes and then they were rubbish, England were rubbish for 70 and then they were awesome. Everything in the middle was absolutely dire. The fightback will make that game less forgetable.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 19:34

    Injury to OF, who should've left the pitch, give MS the freedom to play! Selections, selections, selections! Stopping your mates EJ.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:43

      wilts123 replied:
      Farrell was key in the tries if you watch his passes

  • Comment posted by uncle buck, today at 19:46

    Stick in there JVP, steep learning curve but you are our 9. Gotta get it wrong before you get it right

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:48

      wilts123 replied:
      Hope so . A long way to go on todays showing

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 19:34

    Bit of a relief, but fought back great. Hats off, I’ve been touting JVP and Mitchell for England, but Youngs (dumb box kick ahead aside) showed great composure and knew what needed adding. Last ¼ was great, bench particularly Youngs, Stuart, Ribbans and Willis changed things. Still plenty of room and time for improvement, would hate to peak before the World Cup ala Ireland in 2018/19.

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 19:48

      Joba 1 replied:
      Thought Slade was good as well.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:50

    This rule-change that says the Laws of Rugby Football also apply to the Black Cheats is a welcome development.

    Looking forward to (many) more cards of all colours.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 19:37

    Eddie was right. ABs there for the taking. But England not accurate enough.

    It'll shut the BBC up at least

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 20:07

      Siddhartha replied:
      How?

  • Comment posted by Living rent free inside Mellys head, today at 19:33

    Fabulous come back from England....will feel like defeat for the Kiwis.

    • Reply posted by snew, today at 19:38

      snew replied:
      Hardly a comeback when you factor in the questionable yellow card and the extra man.

  • Comment posted by Trollhunter, today at 19:33

    I was reading the scores into the second half, almost resigned myself to a loss.. glad I tuned back in for the last few mad minutes...

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport