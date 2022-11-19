Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucy Burgess scored two of Bristol Bears' 10 tries

Bristol Bears scored 10 tries as they opened the Premier 15s season with a 62-0 victory over Wasps.

Lucy Burgess and Grace White crossed twice apiece, while Claire Molloy, Phoebe Murray, Bo Osborn-Clarke, Holly Phillips and Manon Johnes went over, and Bristol also benefited from a penalty try.

Elsewhere, Sale Sharks swept aside Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 31-12 and Gloucester-Hartpury saw off Exeter Chiefs 25-17.

Scarlett Fielding, Mhairi Grieve, Vicky Irwin, Alycia Washington and Courtney Pursglove went over for Sale, with Samantha Herrick and April Ishida replying for DMP.

Gloucester-Hartpury's tries were scored by Sophie Bridger, Natasha Hunt and Rachel Lund, with Ebony Jefferies, Katie Buchanan and Cliodhna Moloney crossing for Exeter.

Emma Sing kicked two penalties and two conversions which proved the difference for Gloucester-Hartpury.

The first round of fixtures concludes on Sunday, with Saracens hosting Loughborough Lightning in a match to be streamed on the BBC Sport website, and Harlequins facing Worcester Warriors.