Scotland 52-29 Argentina: Finn Russell runs the show amid flurry of cards

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Finn Russell shone for Scotland at Murrayfield
Finn Russell was Scotland's star performer at Murrayfield, with strong support from hat-trick hero Darcy Graham
Autumn Nations Series
Scotland (19) 52
Tries: Tuipulotu 2, Van der Merwe, Graham 3, Redpath, Hogg Con: Russell 6
Argentina (15) 29
Tries: De la Fuente, Alemanno, Boffelli, Ruiz Cons: Boffelli 3 Pen: Boffelli

Scotland finished the autumn series with victory over ill-disciplined Argentina, who added three second-half yellow cards to a first-half red in a stormy contest at Murrayfield.

Fly-half Finn Russell, omitted from the squad initially, was instrumental in all eight Scotland tries, while home captain Jamie Ritchie and Sione Tuipulotu were sent to the bin.

Darcy Graham scored three, Tuipulotu got two, with Duhan van der Merwe, Cameron Redpath and Stuart Hogg also crossing the whitewash.

Van der Merwe and Graham scored in the immediate aftermath of a reckless red card for Marcos Kremer but Scotland led by just 19-15 at halfway.

Two rapid Argentine yellow cards for Matias Alemanno and Tomas Lavanini followed Graham's second score, with Tuipulotu, who crossed for the first Scotland try, adding the fifth against 12 men.

Incredibly, Emiliano Boffelli had raced away to plunge under the posts during the same chaotic period, while Jeronimo de la Fuente and Alemanno struck for the visitors before the interval and Ignacio Ruiz had the final say, seven minutes into the red.

It was a day of six cards, a dozen tries and a badly-needed - and in the end impressive - victory for Scotland, who now finish their difficult 2022 on a positive note and with some momentum to kick into 2023 with.

They can thank Russell for it. As brilliant as Graham was - and he was gloriously world class - it was Russell who tied it all together.

He was immense, a constant source of class and creativity, a player who decorated the Test with one flourish after another and one game-winning moment after another. A few weeks back he was, laughably, fourth choice 10 for Scotland. Thankfully, the weirdness in selection has passed and Russell is back where he belongs.

Boffelli, the Edinburgh man playing his 12th Test in five months, put the Pumas ahead with an early penalty but Russell took over soon after. His offload to Tuipolotu was sumptuous. The centre stepped Juan Cruz Mallia and then powered away to score while dragging half of Argentina with him.

Russell's conversion made it 7-3, but the fly-half was in the thick of it again within minutes when spilling ball as he attempted to clear from his own 22. The Pumas seized on it, spotted a narrow defence in front of them and got De la Fuente over in the corner. For a change, Boffelli missed the conversion.

The pivotal moment came after 23 minutes, when Kremer caught Ritchie on the head with a forearm at a ruck and referee Karl Dickson correctly sent him off. Scotland only took a minute to rub salt in the wound.

Again it was Russell at the heart of it, stepping into a half gap near the Argentina line before popping it to Van der Merwe, who muscled his way over to ground it under pressure. The conversion made it 14-8.

When Graham scored just before the half-hour, a cakewalk looked on the cards. The architect was Russell, who went through a gap to put the Pumas on the back foot. Grant Gilchrist piled on in support and, when Scotland went wide, they scored.

They made a bit of a meal of it. Chris Harris went for the line with men running free outside him but he was halted. In the next wave, Graham bailed him out. The little winger has had a terrific autumn.

That made it 19-8 but the half ended strangely. Firmly in control, Scotland suddenly turned into a penalty machine and allowed the Pumas to hit back, the hulking Alemanno scoring and Boffelli narrowing the gap to four.

Darcy Graham scored three tries but it was Finn Russell who claimed the man of the match award
The impressive Darcy Graham scored three tries but it was Finn Russell who claimed the man of the match award

Scotland have made an art form out of blowing handsome leads in games this season so Murrayfield was still breathing a touch heavily.

That was the way of it for a while. Another delicious Russell break and offload out the side door put Hogg away, and he in turn sent Graham away for his second try of the day. Scotland led by nine.

Next, some craziness descended on Murrayfield. Alemanno was binned for a head shot on Jonny Gray on 50 minutes and his second-row partner, Tomas Lavanani walked for cynical play on 51 minutes.

Argentina were down to 12, then broke free of their own 22 when Jack Dempsey fumbled while in a flap and scored. Matias Orlando scooped up the loose ball and galloped away, linking with Boffelli in support. The wing went over under the sticks, then added the extras. The 12 men trailed by two points. Crackers.

Scotland's blushes eased a little when Hogg put Tuipolotu over in the corner for his second try of the Test. Russell made it 31-22 with the boot. That period when 15 played 12 ended 7-7.

Before we knew it the cards were out again. A melee on the touchline involving every man on the field bar the budding UN peacekeeper Pierre Schoeman ended with Ritchie becoming Scotland's first man in the bin and Thomas Gallo the Pumas' third. It was 14 versus 13 now.

The whole thing was a mess. Fractious and fractured, a stop-start affair that Scotland dominated but struggled to take advantage of until Russell - who else - grubbered precisely for Redpath to run on and score his first international try. He added the conversion and the lead extended to 16 points.

Scotland motored on from there. Hogg scored six minutes from the end and the wonderful Graham completed his hat-trick.

The extras brought it to 52-22, the Pumas adding another try at the end through Ruiz. Scotland were down to 14 at the time, Tuipolotu being the last man to see yellow on day of yellow and red, but above all a day when Russell and Graham shone brightly.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Ritchie (capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Walker, Young, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.

Argentina: Mallia; Delguy, Orlando, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Bello, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Champarro, Medrano, Paulos, Isa, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.

Comments

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 18:06

    Better performance than England’s .. great result for the Scots … great match for the neutral

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:04

    "The pivotal moment came after 23 minutes, when Kremer caught Ritchie on the head with a forearm at a ruck and referee Karl Dickson correctly sent him off. Scotland only took a minute to rub salt in the wound." Absolutely sums up the ill disciple of Argentina. A reckless challenge that could have caused serious injury. Russell played with a freedom that was wonderful to and he was peerless.

  • Comment posted by loveboatcaptain, today at 18:04

    Glad we got the win, but that was a ridiculously chaotic performance. Should have been walking in a few Try's when Argentina were down to 12 men, but somehow we contrived to end that period of numeric dominance 7-7. Complacency? Incompetence? Over-confidence? Whatever it was, it was unforgivable at international level!

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 18:04

    Congrats to Argentina for sticking with it, Congrats to the Scots as well, though, they would've had their entire content kicked out of them if they had let that slip against 14 troops. Russell excellent, just rewinding now to hear Gregor's utterings....🚀

  • Comment posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 18:03

    Scotland were too soft. They needed to bring the fight to Argentina. If your captain gets hit by a highly dangerous cheap shot then you need to get in there immediately and deal with the offending player.

    • Reply posted by status quorn, today at 18:07

      status quorn replied:
      No we dont , thats up to the ref to deal with

  • Comment posted by Realist27, today at 18:03

    The bad feelings between Russell and Townsend have to be sorted out and ended !

  • Comment posted by RodG, today at 18:03

    Oh the irony. Russell saves Townsend’s job. 4th choice 10, as a result of ‘poor form’ is the single worst piece of team management we’ve ever witnessed.

  • Comment posted by Highlander84, today at 18:02

    Good to finish of the Autumn tests against a stuffy Argentina side that’s had wins against NZ and England, Hoggy and Darcy playing well together as the great Bill McLaren would be saying “they’ll be filling there glasses up at Mansfield Park” and I think we many will agree Finn Russel starting 10 for Scotland end off.

  • Comment posted by Stereo, today at 18:01

    Finn Russell could quite legitimately be Scotlands most talented sportsman let alone rugby player. A master in the art of time and awareness

  • Comment posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 18:01

    What a dirty, thuggish team Argentina are. They could have had 10 men sent off. Scotland didn't fight fire with fire like they should have. Tuipulotu had the right idea at the end, planting the Argentinian into the Murrayfield turf.

  • Comment posted by dieg, today at 18:00

    Best performance from Scotland in years against 12 men

  • Comment posted by Russ F, today at 18:00

    Finn. Class act, settled the 10. debate.

  • Comment posted by catchtheball, today at 18:00

    better I suppose but there was a time in that game where it looked like Argentina with 12 men were the better team. Scotland need to grow up and get serious about winning mercilessly with out turning to “show” rugby when they think they’re on top. Too dangerous and with 14 men I think Argentina might have taken it. Some amazing individual performances though. frustrating. They could be great

  • Comment posted by baggyupaburn, today at 18:00

    Finn lookin trim, happy and in tune with his back-line. Lack of on-field leadership when numbers up concerning.
    Great result though and good performance overall.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:00

    Massive for Scotland to win their final game and this will give thenm confidence going forwards that they can compete. Five yellow cards and a red says discipline is very poor. Eight tries for Scotland and some fine rugby. Quick ball from Russell time and again opened up the Pumas. If he had gone off at half time he would still have been man of the match.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:05

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Yes, that was Barclay’s comment about half time…

  • Comment posted by jMcUllans, today at 17:59

    Good result for Scotland but Dickson really helped Scotland today, gave Argentina nothing except cards.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:04

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      No, it was DESERVED cards!

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 17:59

    Getting Russell back has papered over some cracks. We’ve got the talent and the power, but we don’t have the discipline or organisation or maturity or ‘street smarts’, particularly when it comes to the ruck. Fun to watch, but Townsend rightly looked concerned.

    Also, Russell|Redpath|Kinghorn is a lovely combo, good as Hogg was today.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:04

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Wrong. Russell Tuipulotu Harris looks like it could be something very special given time.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 17:57

    Strange game that. Result was good, performance still very questionable at times. Really was the Finn Russell show in the end.

  • Comment posted by Scottylad, today at 17:57

    Scoreline hides the fact that if Argentina keep 15 men on the field, they probably win that game.

    • Reply posted by punkypar, today at 18:01

      punkypar replied:
      Don't be daft lad, soreline hides nothing

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 17:57

    Well that was entertainingly insane.

