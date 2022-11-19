Close menu

Eddie Jones: England boss praises 'finishers' after dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments107

Will Stuart salutes fans
Will Stuart saluted the crowd after his two tries helped England snatch a draw

England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham.

The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

But two tries from replacement Will Stuart and one from Freddie Steward ensured the hosts snatched a draw.

"All of a sudden someone blows some magic dust, the passes start to stick and are a bit sharper," said Jones.

"Our finishers came on and really improved the game we wanted to play."

Dalton Papali'i and Codie Taylor had crossed in the opening nine minutes to put the All Blacks on top, and they had gone into half-time with a 17-3 lead.

England fly-half Marcus Smith's penalty reduced the lead early in the second half, but the visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable win after Rieko Ioane's breakaway try and Beauden Barrett's drop goal.

However, Barrett was yellow-carded moments before Stuart's first try was awarded, and England capitalised on their numerical advantage in a thrilling climax.

With the game level and time up, England claimed the restart but elected to kick the ball out to secure a draw rather than mount a final attack - a decision that was booed by some at Twickenham.

Jones said he trusted his players to make the decision, but All Blacks counterpart Ian Foster said he was surprised.

"If you flipped it around, I would have liked our guys to have a crack," he said. "I'm not sure what their tactics were."

While Stuart had an evening to remember, scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet found the going tough - having a pass intercepted for the All Blacks' first try.

But captain Owen Farrell, who was winning his 100th cap, praised the 21-year-old for keeping his composure.

"He didn't get flustered," said Farrell. "There's plenty of blokes who come into Test rugby and make a mistake and just don't want to make another, but he's not like that."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, at 22:30 19 Nov

    Brilliant result.
    NZ were superb and virtually out of sight but fantastic comeback by England

    Marcus Smith exactly right in kicking ball out
    Was in own 22, too risky to run it from there.

    • Reply posted by carol brown, at 22:48 19 Nov

      carol brown replied:
      Smith played very well once the hand brake was off. I just can’t understand why we don’t do it more often!

      I was very impressed with the NZ forwards, especially their starting front row.

  • Comment posted by Stretch, at 23:14 19 Nov

    England played Eddy ball for three quarters of the game, and to what end? Then, they played what was in front of them and to hell with a pre-conceived game plan, and look what happened. I think the players should ignore what Jones tells them to do and just go play the way they instinctively know and do week in week out in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by isitme, at 23:36 19 Nov

      isitme replied:
      How do you know what Eddie tells them to do.? Think it was more that with faz injured, Smith stepped up and ran the show and Willis won the breakdowns for us. Oh and youngs came on and played like he did 10 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, at 22:40 19 Nov

    England were turgid, naive and clueless for 60 of 80 minutes. It took a Farrell injury to free Smith and see how our backs could play (Praise for Young and Slade too) and the energy and accuracy Ribbans, George and Willis brought to the pack greatly assisted. For 60 minutes England played as if they had only met for the 1st time before kick off. Jones' strategy is a disaster at the moment.

  • Comment posted by SD, at 22:48 19 Nov

    Think England need huge credit for way they fought back.
    NZ were superb and England couldn't live with them for most of match
    Great spirit showed by England to force a deserved draw

    • Reply posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, at 22:56 19 Nov

      LGBTPlus Englishperson replied:
      How was it a deserved draw considering NZ dominated the vast majority of the match? The officials did everything in their power to ensure England did not lose.

  • Comment posted by Eddie Izzards Beret, at 22:26 19 Nov

    Paper over cracks, England have to travel to Cardiff and Dublin next year and have France at home. Can't start playing on 70 minutes every game

    • Reply posted by 123, at 23:47 19 Nov

      123 replied:
      Is that the same Cardiff where Italy and Georgia have each left with wins this year? I'm quaking in my boots at the prospect of that one...

  • Comment posted by blahblahblah, at 23:41 19 Nov

    Hopefully England will realise that it pays to keep hold of the ball and stop the bl@@dy boring kicking game that has been going on for the last few years. Keep hold of the ball and score tries. Simples. If we can score against a quality side like the ABs we can score against SA and any other team.

  • Comment posted by R1C, at 23:37 19 Nov

    All Blacks play for 70 minutes and score 25 points, England play for 10 minutes and score 25 point, Just wait until England play for 15 minutes, then look out

  • Comment posted by david beer, at 23:36 19 Nov

    I thought Smith did the right and sporting thing, they had fought back so well that was a victory in its self. In a World Cup final his decision would clearly be different. What a good test match

    • Reply posted by Helen, at 23:58 19 Nov

      Helen replied:
      I agree. Pragmatic decision. Does nobody else remember a certain Mr Robshaw's decision to go for a try rather than take the points which would have kept England in their home World Cup?

  • Comment posted by Acky66, at 23:53 19 Nov

    Farrell was great for England in those last 10 mins.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, at 23:43 19 Nov

    By magic dust he means yellow card. We only got the draw because they got a yellow card. It wasn’t because of anything masterful he did. Dreadful coach. Watching England is a love hate affair under his stewardship.

    • Reply posted by Clodhopper, at 23:59 19 Nov

      Clodhopper replied:
      I can't say I like all of Eddie's decisions, I don't, but he's a really good coach who is OBSESSED with the World Cup to the exclusion of pretty much everything else, including the Six Nations. I think every decision h makes is with the World Cup in mind, including playing out of position so they have experience if injuries make it necessary come the WC.

      It's why he was chosen, I think.

  • Comment posted by if only, at 23:36 19 Nov

    Lovely lad, Billy Vunipola, but am I the only person who thinks he’s past his best ? Two promising England attacks in the 1st half, both scuppered by BV giving away a dumb penalty. 2nd half, he receives a pass from Itoje, five yards out with only one man to beat and trundles into the tackle, turnover penalty. Wouldn’t Dombrandt or Simmonds sprinted in or smashed over for a try in that situation?

    • Reply posted by philip mccarthy, today at 00:14

      philip mccarthy replied:
      Dombrandt is a good premiership player but nowhere near international standard. The game has caught up with BV and Simmonds is a flanker , end of story.

  • Comment posted by Andy1210, today at 00:08

    The only magic dust was Barrett’s yellow card for doing nothing wrong. Great against a tired side with a man short, Eddie’s side spend 70 mins being smashed at the breakdown, losing the collisions, indisciplined, unable to pass and absolutely clueless in attack - all against a very average NZ.

    Jones and Twickenham are only kidding themselves..

  • Comment posted by Lawman, at 23:51 19 Nov

    England conceded too many penalties and lacked penetration in attack. NZ should have been out of sight by half time. Really disappointing display until very late on and yellow card gave England a lifeline, which they took. If that was an intense start by England heaven help us. Draw was a win in the circumstances, aided by introduction of more effective finishers.

  • Comment posted by Powers, at 22:13 19 Nov

    Supprisingly, i was relieved when Ben Youngs came on. For all JVP's skill and talent, the AB's schooled him and made him squirm- Young's composure (excluding that weird box kick) really settled the team down. I was equally dissapointed with our starting front row- Sinckler and Genge in particular had a very poor games, thank god for Stuart! Also, start Slade against the Boks!

    • Reply posted by Casseroleon, at 22:35 19 Nov

      Casseroleon replied:
      Agree re Genge and Sinckler. Though they are now a club twosome I do not see them as a "pair". Rugby is best when 15 players offering different strengths gel into a team. Genge and Sinckler offer explosive power, but it is nice to have at least one prop who is just an immovable object, who is prepared to just support rather than charge forward as one man band. Stuart got two tries by supporting,

  • Comment posted by Hocusocus, at 23:29 19 Nov

    I turned it off at 70 in a sulk. Anything happen after that??

    • Reply posted by Clodhopper, at 23:31 19 Nov

      Clodhopper replied:
      :)

  • Comment posted by Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC, today at 00:20

    England on a roll. Beat Japan, drawing with NZ - oh my giddy aunt. I bet they've deluded themselves into thinking they're world beaters again. Eddie did say NZ were there for the taking didn't he? I think he meant in the last 10 mins of the game and a draw, not a win, but not until England got to play 14-man NZ -it's the only way England can win - and against a mediocre NZ let's be honest here.

  • Comment posted by naigib, today at 00:13

    Ian Foster must be pretty stupid if he can’t work out what England’s tactic were when kicking the ball out at the end - so I’ll help him. It was to ensure that, having just come back to earn a late ‘winning’ draw, they didn’t lose the match by getting turned over at the breakdown (as they had been many times all day) giving an easy penalty to the ABs to win the match.

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 00:10

    Eddie out. End of!

  • Comment posted by philip mccarthy, today at 00:06

    A pretty poor game overall and let's not forget England only came back into it after the Kiwis went down to 14. A relatively average Kiwi side against a distinctly average England side . The result is about what you would expect.

    • Reply posted by wellhunglow, today at 00:08

      wellhunglow replied:
      I think most people expected englooond to loose…even the bookies.

  • Comment posted by Craig, at 23:41 19 Nov

    Had to do a double take on the featured photo for this article for a sec I thought it was Karim Benzema 🤣🤣🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured