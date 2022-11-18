Close menu

Eddie Jones: England boss praises 'finishers' after dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand

Last updated on .

Will Stuart salutes fans
Will Stuart saluted the crowd after his two tries helped England snatch a draw

England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham.

The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes.

But two tries from replacement Will Stuart and one from Freddie Steward ensured the hosts snatched a draw.

"All of a sudden someone blows some magic dust, the passes start to stick and are a bit sharper," said Jones.

"Our finishers came on and really improved the game we wanted to play."

Dalton Papali'i and Codie Taylor had crossed in the opening nine minutes to put the All Blacks on top, and they had gone into half-time with a 17-3 lead.

England fly-half Marcus Smith's penalty reduced the lead early in the second half, but the visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable win after Rieko Ioane's breakaway try and Beauden Barrett's drop goal.

However, Barrett was yellow-carded moments before Stuart's first try was awarded, and England capitalised on their numerical advantage in a thrilling climax.

With the game level and time up, England claimed the restart but elected to kick the ball out to secure a draw rather than mount a final attack - a decision that was booed by some at Twickenham.

Jones said he trusted his players to make the decision, but All Blacks counterpart Ian Foster said he was surprised.

"If you flipped it around, I would have liked our guys to have a crack," he said. "I'm not sure what their tactics were."

While Stuart had an evening to remember, scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet found the going tough - having a pass intercepted for the All Blacks' first try.

But captain Owen Farrell, who was winning his 100th cap, praised the 21-year-old for keeping his composure.

"He didn't get flustered," said Farrell. "There's plenty of blokes who come into Test rugby and make a mistake and just don't want to make another, but he's not like that."

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 22:57

    Lots of missed opportunities then 3 unexpected ones in the last 10 mins. Looks like work to be done and a moving on of some of the old guard needed. Still we would have taken this result at the outset. Eddies future? Instinctively it feels like it’s coming to an end but is there time to change him before the WC?

  • Comment posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 22:55

    Player of the match was Raynal, he was immense for England.

    • Reply posted by Hector, today at 23:06

      Hector replied:
      Cool story bro

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 22:53

    Not long to go now before Eddie is off. Just need to get a humiliating 6N and World Cup result out the way first though. It won't be pretty.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:48

    Think England need huge credit for way they fought back.
    NZ were superb and England couldn't live with them for most of match
    Great spirit showed by England to force a deserved draw

    • Reply posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 22:56

      LGBTPlus Englishperson replied:
      How was it a deserved draw considering NZ dominated the vast majority of the match? The officials did everything in their power to ensure England did not lose.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 22:45

    Despair, frustration, disbelief… why do England games have to be such a rollercoaster ride?
    The one thing that does really P me off, is the fact that you know they are going to concede a stack of needless penalties.

    I’m not surprised Fozzy wanted England to fling it around at the end. Only the ideal around to get an intercept!

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, today at 22:40

    England were turgid, naive and clueless for 60 of 80 minutes. It took a Farrell injury to free Smith and see how our backs could play (Praise for Young and Slade too) and the energy and accuracy Ribbans, George and Willis brought to the pack greatly assisted. For 60 minutes England played as if they had only met for the 1st time before kick off. Jones' strategy is a disaster at the moment.

  • Comment posted by vlvmx, today at 22:36

    SCOTT ROBERTSON

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:30

    Brilliant result.
    NZ were superb and virtually out of sight but fantastic comeback by England

    Marcus Smith exactly right in kicking ball out
    Was in own 22, too risky to run it from there.

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 22:48

      carol brown replied:
      Smith played very well once the hand brake was off. I just can’t understand why we don’t do it more often!

      I was very impressed with the NZ forwards, especially their starting front row.

  • Comment posted by Eddie Izzards Beret, today at 22:26

    Paper over cracks, England have to travel to Cardiff and Dublin next year and have France at home. Can't start playing on 70 minutes every game

  • Comment posted by Alhazred The Sane, today at 22:26

    'But two tries from replacement Will Stuart and one from Freddie Steward ensured the hosts snatched a draw.'

    After the All Blacks were down to 14 men. Fair dues to England, but that was the turning point. A stupid bit of play from Barrett, a yellow card, and England took full advantage.

  • Comment posted by Feenian, today at 22:23

    England have a very good team. Better than the first half showed... Just need to start much better and perform to their abilities - could've beat NZ today, but the team is not performing at the level of our individuals...

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 22:22

    Nearly forgot about it, with it not being on TV. Sounds like a fair result though. Nice one England !

    • Reply posted by Psychic Camel, today at 22:57

      Psychic Camel replied:
      It was on TV. I watched it.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 22:17

    Poor for much of game and second best.

    Forget finishers Eddie how about having some starters.

    Jones has to go I think after world Cup in which I don't expect a lot.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 22:36

      Phil replied:
      Please explain how we were second best?

  • Comment posted by wellhunglow, today at 22:14

  • Comment posted by Powers, today at 22:13

    Supprisingly, i was relieved when Ben Youngs came on. For all JVP's skill and talent, the AB's schooled him and made him squirm- Young's composure (excluding that weird box kick) really settled the team down. I was equally dissapointed with our starting front row- Sinckler and Genge in particular had a very poor games, thank god for Stuart! Also, start Slade against the Boks!

    • Reply posted by Casseroleon, today at 22:35

      Casseroleon replied:
      Agree re Genge and Sinckler. Though they are now a club twosome I do not see them as a "pair". Rugby is best when 15 players offering different strengths gel into a team. Genge and Sinckler offer explosive power, but it is nice to have at least one prop who is just an immovable object, who is prepared to just support rather than charge forward as one man band. Stuart got two tries by supporting,

